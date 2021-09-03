Intermediate: System Analyst

Job Purpose:

To assume a key support role in the Solutions and Digital Delivery Team.

Must have good communication skills, an understanding of digital systems, excellent relationship, and stakeholder skills. An understanding of systems such as PHP, Python, Microsoft SQL (Essential), HTML, Power BI, Azure etc. Some experience with Digital Marketing which includes Search Engine Optimisation and Search Engine Advertising for the corporate website is an advantage.

Responsibilities:

Full life cycle analysis and documentation, including Terms of Reference, Business Requirements, Functional Specifications and Implementation

Document and present the results of analysis clearly and concisely, using effective written reports and diagrams

Facilitation of interactive workshops (JAD Sessions) to gather requirements

Effective management of stakeholder relationships at all levels of the business, both internally and with third party suppliers.

UML analysis, including use case documentation and business modeling

Delivered Functional and User Acceptance

Supply Chain modeling and advice on Planning

Must have knowledge or experience of Business Processes and Businesses Solutions Reporting

Participate in research, keep up-to date with supply chain practices and new technologies/solutions.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science , Supply Chain / Economics / or related

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a Data Analyst role

Two years’ experience in a supply chain environment

Proficient with analytical software, statistics, data analysis and research methods

Knowledge in digital technologies including but not limited to IoT, cloud (PaaS / SaaS), security etc.

Experience in Python Programming

Experience in .Net framework, WPF, WCF Services, SDLC

Understanding of Object-Oriented Programming

HTML, CSS, & JavaScript

Web APIs

MS SQL

Exposure to MS Dynamic or Sage ERPs

Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams in a matrix organization

Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs

Writing and implementing efficient code

Testing and evaluating new programs

Deploy software tools, processes, and metrics

Training users

Work closely with other third-party Developers, UX Designers, business, and Systems Analysts

Understanding of Electronic Data Interchange

Understanding of supply chain processes, technologies, and solutions

Strong presentation skills

Desired Skills:

SLDC

MS SQL

System Analysis

Supply Chain

Digital Technology

System Development

Writing Code

Business Process Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Highly influential NPO in the FMCG sector

