Intermediate: System Analyst

Job Purpose:
To assume a key support role in the Solutions and Digital Delivery Team.
Must have good communication skills, an understanding of digital systems, excellent relationship, and stakeholder skills. An understanding of systems such as PHP, Python, Microsoft SQL (Essential), HTML, Power BI, Azure etc. Some experience with Digital Marketing which includes Search Engine Optimisation and Search Engine Advertising for the corporate website is an advantage.
Responsibilities:
- Full life cycle analysis and documentation, including Terms of Reference, Business Requirements, Functional Specifications and Implementation
- Document and present the results of analysis clearly and concisely, using effective written reports and diagrams
- Facilitation of interactive workshops (JAD Sessions) to gather requirements
- Effective management of stakeholder relationships at all levels of the business, both internally and with third party suppliers.
- UML analysis, including use case documentation and business modeling
- Delivered Functional and User Acceptance
- Supply Chain modeling and advice on Planning
- Must have knowledge or experience of Business Processes and Businesses Solutions Reporting
- Participate in research, keep up-to date with supply chain practices and new technologies/solutions.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science , Supply Chain / Economics / or related
- Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a Data Analyst role
- Two years’ experience in a supply chain environment
- Proficient with analytical software, statistics, data analysis and research methods
- Knowledge in digital technologies including but not limited to IoT, cloud (PaaS / SaaS), security etc.
- Experience in Python Programming
- Experience in .Net framework, WPF, WCF Services, SDLC
- Understanding of Object-Oriented Programming
- HTML, CSS, & JavaScript
- Web APIs
- MS SQL
- Exposure to MS Dynamic or Sage ERPs
- Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams in a matrix organization
- Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs
- Writing and implementing efficient code
- Testing and evaluating new programs
- Deploy software tools, processes, and metrics
- Training users
- Work closely with other third-party Developers, UX Designers, business, and Systems Analysts
- Understanding of Electronic Data Interchange
- Understanding of supply chain processes, technologies, and solutions
- Strong presentation skills
Desired Skills:
- SLDC
- MS SQL
- System Analysis
- Supply Chain
- Digital Technology
- System Development
- Writing Code
- Business Process Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Highly influential NPO in the FMCG sector