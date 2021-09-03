Java Developer at Tata Elxsi

Sep 3, 2021

Technical Skills

  • Java Script, JavaFX – 4+ years,
  • Good hands on experience in Java FX
  • Good knowledge of Object Orientated principles and design patterns
  • In depth understanding of UI design principles and best practices
  • Knowledge of various SDLC methodologies like Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid
  • Working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery
  • SDLC Tools, e.g., IBM Jazz, Jira, HP Quality Centre
  • Excellent Troubleshooting and Problem Solving Ability

Additional Skills

  • Work experience in consumer Electronic and Embedded Software Stack Development is preferred
  • Prior experience in Web Technologies and STB experience is a huge plus,
  • A problem solver with positive work and team building attitude,
  • Effective written, verbal presentation & communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Java FX
  • Agile
  • Waterfall
  • Hybrid
  • SDLC
  • UI design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Broadcasting and film

