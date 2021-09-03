Java Developer at Tata Elxsi

Technical Skills
- Java Script, JavaFX – 4+ years,
- Good hands on experience in Java FX
- Good knowledge of Object Orientated principles and design patterns
- In depth understanding of UI design principles and best practices
- Knowledge of various SDLC methodologies like Agile, Waterfall, Hybrid
- Working through the Design, Development, Testing, Release cycle and Software delivery
- SDLC Tools, e.g., IBM Jazz, Jira, HP Quality Centre
- Excellent Troubleshooting and Problem Solving Ability
Additional Skills
- Work experience in consumer Electronic and Embedded Software Stack Development is preferred
- Prior experience in Web Technologies and STB experience is a huge plus,
- A problem solver with positive work and team building attitude,
- Effective written, verbal presentation & communication skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Broadcasting and film