Java Technical Lead

We are looking for a sharp, experienced software engineer with a creative edge, strong problem-solving skills, a solid software development foundation and desire and tenacity to be part of S&P Ratings Workflow & Controls technology transformation. The position requires an engineer with experience in developing and supporting distributed & scalable BPM systems and services with hands-on coding. You should be a self-starter, motivated, with good interpersonal skills as well as a positive and flexible approach to problems. The applicant should have the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, tight deadline delivery timeline. As a part of this dynamic team, the applicant will help us build the BPM platform which is core to the S&P Ratings business.
Key Qualifications
- Hands on experience on Java J2EE and experience with related frameworks and technologies (Spring, Restful services, Spring Boot, Spring JDBC, MVC, Servlets etc.). (java profile)
- Nice to have knowledge on any BPM application- Good to have
- Basic Understanding of Docker, Kubernetes and shell script.
- Good understanding on from end technologies like React or any scripting languages. (Java profile)
- Experience in Agile and Scrum methodologies
- Basic hands-on experience on Data base technologies like RDBMS, NoSQL
- Basic understanding of DevOps pipeline
- Experience in Automated Unit Testing frameworks
- Experience in implementing the Security, Engineering principles along with Quality standards.
- Experience in trouble shooting and problem-solving skills.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- J2EE
- Spring Framework
- Docker
- Restful services
- MVC
- Agile
- Java technology
- Gradle