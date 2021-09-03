Java Technical Lead

We are looking for a sharp, experienced software engineer with a creative edge, strong problem-solving skills, a solid software development foundation and desire and tenacity to be part of S&P Ratings Workflow & Controls technology transformation. The position requires an engineer with experience in developing and supporting distributed & scalable BPM systems and services with hands-on coding. You should be a self-starter, motivated, with good interpersonal skills as well as a positive and flexible approach to problems. The applicant should have the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, tight deadline delivery timeline. As a part of this dynamic team, the applicant will help us build the BPM platform which is core to the S&P Ratings business.

Key Qualifications

Hands on experience on Java J2EE and experience with related frameworks and technologies (Spring, Restful services, Spring Boot, Spring JDBC, MVC, Servlets etc.). (java profile)

Nice to have knowledge on any BPM application- Good to have

Basic Understanding of Docker, Kubernetes and shell script.

Good understanding on from end technologies like React or any scripting languages. (Java profile)

Experience in Agile and Scrum methodologies

Basic hands-on experience on Data base technologies like RDBMS, NoSQL

Basic understanding of DevOps pipeline

Experience in Automated Unit Testing frameworks

Experience in implementing the Security, Engineering principles along with Quality standards.

Experience in trouble shooting and problem-solving skills.

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

Spring Framework

Docker

Restful services

MVC

Agile

Java technology

Gradle

Learn more/Apply for this position