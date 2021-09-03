Mobile Application Developer with a proven track record and portfolio of released applications on the App Store or Android Markets, required to develop and maintain high quality mobile applications and both Android and IOS.
Minimum requirements:
- Comm Informatics / B.Engineering / B.Sc Degree essential
- Minimum 5 years’ proven experience as a Mobile Developer essential
- Portfolio of released applications on the App store on Android markets essential
- In-depth knowledge of programming language like Swift or Java essential
- Experience with 3rd party libraries and interacting with API’s required
- Experience in development using APP store agnostic mobile framework required
- Familiarity with OOP design principles required
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with Senior Developer and Senior Business Analyst to develop and maintain quality mobile applications in Android and IOS
- Translate code into user-friendly apps
- Support entire application lifecycle – concept, design, test, release and support
- Produce fully functional mobile applications and quality code
- Write unit and UI tests to identify malfunctions
- Troubleshoot and debug
- Design interfaces
- Liaise with product development team to plan new features
- Quality control of applications
- Research and suggest new mobile products, applications and protocols
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:
- That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.
- That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.
- Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.
- That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.
Desired Skills:
- App Developer
- Mobile Development
- Android Development
- Development iOS
- Development Of Mobile Applications
- Android
- Swift
- Mobile Applications
- App Development Android
- Development Mobile App
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree