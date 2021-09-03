Mustek expects higher earnings

Mustek has posted a trading statement, referring shareholders to an earlier trading statement published on 28 July 2021 where it was announced that for the year ended 30 June 2021, Mustek’s headline earnings per share and basic earnings per share are expected to be at least 190% higher than that reported in the previous financial year.

The company now has reasonable certainty to provide the range required by JSE rules.

Mustek has now informed shareholders that, for the year ended 30 June 2021, headline earnings per share is expected to be between 235% and 255% higher than the previous financial year, at between 425.89 cents and 451.31 cents (2020: 127,13 cents).

Basic earnings per share is expected to be between 235% and 255% higher than the previous financial year, at between 415.57 cents and 440.38 cents (2020: 124.05 cents).

Net asset value per share is expected to be between 2 040.00 cents and 2 050.00 cents, compared

to 1 598.08 cents as at 30 June 2020.