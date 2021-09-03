Network Support Engineer at Elcb Information Systems

The successful candidate must demonstrate excellent skills in the Network Administration arena including both LAN and WAN. They should be a professional individual, with excellent communication skills, who strives for excellence in all that they do. While being process orientated, they will be a team player who believes in supporting clients and colleagues alike in achieving the necessary improvements. They should work well both in and out of supervision.

Duties & Responsibilities

Solution Design

Planning infrastructure design and implementations

Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions

Recommend improvements to existing solutions

Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design

Equipment

Implement Infrastructure under change control processes

Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment

Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.

Documentation of configurations

Support

Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites

Monitor all networks / identify problem areas

Manage and respond to support tickets timeously

Troubleshooting and resolution of issues

Monitoring performance of networks

Working with IT support personnel

Providing network administration and support

Security

Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats

Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration

Anti-virus installations / monitoring

Threat detection and analysis

Understanding of certificates

Requirements

Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4

Information Technology – national diploma or bachelor’s degree (optional)

Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware

Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills

Network administrator tools (WinSCP, Putty and Wireshark)

Driver’s license minimum code 08

Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking

Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)

Fortinet / Cisco desired

Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)

Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel)

*Good knowledge of firewalls (FORTINET)

Ticketing systems (Jira)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

