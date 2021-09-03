Senior Business Analyst – Sandton – R780K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading Fintech owned and run by some of the biggest and best entrepreneurs in SA; they are fast growing and taking the group risk insurance market by storm

As a Senior Business Analyst you will be based at their head office in Sandton of which you will be responsible for the design, improvement and maintenance of Business Processes and System Solutions.

Your experience:

Tertiary qualification in Business Analysis/Information Systems – either a Bcom or BA, preferably an Honours degree.

UML Essential

CBAP (Certification) beneficial

Analysis & Modelling of processes

Reference Number for this position is GZ53466 which is a perm position based in Sandton offering a cost to company of R65k per month negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

UML

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

