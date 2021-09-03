Senior Network Engineer

Position: Senior Network Engineer

Location: Bryanston

Salary: R 1 000 000 TCTC per annum.

This JSE listed Company is looking for a Senior Network Engineer to join the IT Team reporting to the IT Manager.

Qualifications:

BCom /BTech Degree in Information Technology (Beneficial)

CCNP

Comptia Security +

NSE4/5 (Min)

Experience:

Minimum of eight (8) years in WAN/LAN environment

Good technical knowledge of business technical infrastructure

Hardware and software requirements and standards

Project competencies

Knowledge and know-how of:

o Active Directory

o Routing

o Application and Network Firewalls

o Aruba networks/ClearPass/AirWave

o Security

o Proxy Servers

o WhatsApp Gold or similar

o QoS

o Teams and VoIP

o Switching – VLAN/HP

o Cabling /cabling standards

o SD-WAN

Duties:

Installation, configuration, support, and maintenance of firewalls, switches, routers, and networks

Monitoring, reporting, checklists, and after-hours support

Security

Policy, standards, and procedures

Develop and maintain documentation, change control

Collaboration with ISP’s and other vendors – South Africa & international

Monitoring and maintain Network uptime in conjunction with 3rd party vendors

Responding to urgent networking issues and troubleshooting with 3rd party suppliers

The setting of QoS policies

Job Competencies:

Hard-working

Self-motivated

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Able to effectively present to peers and management

Attention to detail critical

High Energy Levels

Interpersonal Skills

Service Orientated

Experience in performing multiple projects

Team Player

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

