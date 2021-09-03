Position: Senior Network Engineer
Location: Bryanston
Salary: R 1 000 000 TCTC per annum.
This JSE listed Company is looking for a Senior Network Engineer to join the IT Team reporting to the IT Manager.
Qualifications:
- BCom /BTech Degree in Information Technology (Beneficial)
- CCNP
- Comptia Security +
- NSE4/5 (Min)
Experience:
- Minimum of eight (8) years in WAN/LAN environment
- Good technical knowledge of business technical infrastructure
- Hardware and software requirements and standards
- Project competencies
- Knowledge and know-how of:
o Active Directory
o Routing
o Application and Network Firewalls
o Aruba networks/ClearPass/AirWave
o Security
o Proxy Servers
o WhatsApp Gold or similar
o QoS
o Teams and VoIP
o Switching – VLAN/HP
o Cabling /cabling standards
o SD-WAN
Duties:
- Installation, configuration, support, and maintenance of firewalls, switches, routers, and networks
- Monitoring, reporting, checklists, and after-hours support
- Security
- Policy, standards, and procedures
- Develop and maintain documentation, change control
- Collaboration with ISP’s and other vendors – South Africa & international
- Monitoring and maintain Network uptime in conjunction with 3rd party vendors
- Responding to urgent networking issues and troubleshooting with 3rd party suppliers
- The setting of QoS policies
Job Competencies:
- Hard-working
- Self-motivated
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Able to effectively present to peers and management
- Attention to detail critical
- High Energy Levels
- Interpersonal Skills
- Service Orientated
- Experience in performing multiple projects
- Team Player
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree