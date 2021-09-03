Senior Network Engineer

Sep 3, 2021

Position: Senior Network Engineer
Location: Bryanston
Salary: R 1 000 000 TCTC per annum.

This JSE listed Company is looking for a Senior Network Engineer to join the IT Team reporting to the IT Manager.

Qualifications:

  • BCom /BTech Degree in Information Technology (Beneficial)
  • CCNP
  • Comptia Security +
  • NSE4/5 (Min)

Experience:

  • Minimum of eight (8) years in WAN/LAN environment
  • Good technical knowledge of business technical infrastructure
  • Hardware and software requirements and standards
  • Project competencies
  • Knowledge and know-how of:
    o Active Directory
    o Routing
    o Application and Network Firewalls
    o Aruba networks/ClearPass/AirWave
    o Security
    o Proxy Servers
    o WhatsApp Gold or similar
    o QoS
    o Teams and VoIP
    o Switching – VLAN/HP
    o Cabling /cabling standards
    o SD-WAN

Duties:

  • Installation, configuration, support, and maintenance of firewalls, switches, routers, and networks
  • Monitoring, reporting, checklists, and after-hours support
  • Security
  • Policy, standards, and procedures
  • Develop and maintain documentation, change control
  • Collaboration with ISP’s and other vendors – South Africa & international
  • Monitoring and maintain Network uptime in conjunction with 3rd party vendors
  • Responding to urgent networking issues and troubleshooting with 3rd party suppliers
  • The setting of QoS policies

Job Competencies:

  • Hard-working
  • Self-motivated
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Able to effectively present to peers and management
  • Attention to detail critical
  • High Energy Levels
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Service Orientated
  • Experience in performing multiple projects
  • Team Player

