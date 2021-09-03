Skynamo, Microsoft partner on field sales solution

Microsoft and Skynamo, a provider of cloud-based field sales management and mobile sales technology, have partnered to enable Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers to extend access to information and functionality to sales teams in the field.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is Microsoft’s line of ERP and CRM business applications with more than 15 000 customers and over 100 000 monthly users worldwide on its SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform.

Skynamo field sales management software and ordering app is used by nearly 1 000 manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors worldwide to capture product orders in the field, record and create visibility into field sales activity and effectiveness, reduce administrative tasks and paperwork for sales teams, and drive more profitable customer engagements.

Skynamo’s integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 will provide field sales reps with mobile access to the latest customer information, product availability, pricing, and discounts stored in Microsoft Dynamics 365, as well as capture and submit orders directly into Microsoft Dynamics 365 when at a customer site.

“This integrated solution will drive efficiencies and agility for our customers and ensure that our technologies deliver on the promise of empowering them as they digitally transform their operations,” says Lionel Moyal, commercial partner director at Microsoft South Africa. “We welcome Skynamo as a partner and look forward to working with them to improve and simplify our customers’ field sales operations and support them as they become more digitally resilient.”

“Our partnership with Microsoft and certified integration extend our reach into the Microsoft ecosystem and enhance our ability to meet the needs of manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors that need to streamline their field sales operations and increase sales profitability,” says Candice Geraghty, global partnership account manager at Skynamo. “Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers will benefit from a reduction in human error, a reduction in administrative tasks, and an increase in order accuracy. In addition, the reduction of invoice-to-cash cycle, will lead to improved cash-flow management and faster ROI.”

Skynamo’s Microsoft certified integration with Microsoft Dynamic 365 has qualified it for listing in both Microsoft’s Commercial Marketplace – a catalogue of solutions from Microsoft independent software vendor (ISV) partners – and Microsoft’s AppSource – Microsoft’s online store of business applications and services built by industry-leading software providers.