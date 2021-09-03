Systems Analyst at QES

Sep 3, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on a Independent t contract basis
Main outputs are:

  • Deliver systems analysis artefacts
  • Actively participate in joint analysis and design sessions
  • Participate in Agile and management sessions
  • Ensure the v-model of systems testing is closed by identifying and helping to close gaps
  • Contribute to regular demos as required by the Agile methodology
  • Assist testers with identification and sourcing of test data

Requirements:

  • Solid experience as a Systems Analyst on Agile projects
  • Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
  • Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns
  • A good team player with strong communication skills
  • Committed to delivery and keeping to deadlines
  • Ability to work under pressure

Competencies
Client Focus
Cultivates innovation
Collaborates
Drives results
Being Resilient
Critical & Systems Thinking
Attention to detail
Communication Skills
Decision Making
Initiating Action

Attributes
Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
Ability to work under pressure
Honesty, integrity and respect
+Ability to work independently

Desired Skills:

  • Business systems
  • Systems Analysis
  • UML
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

