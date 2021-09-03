Systems Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Systems Analyst to join them on a Independent t contract basis

Main outputs are:

Deliver systems analysis artefacts

Actively participate in joint analysis and design sessions

Participate in Agile and management sessions

Ensure the v-model of systems testing is closed by identifying and helping to close gaps

Contribute to regular demos as required by the Agile methodology

Assist testers with identification and sourcing of test data

Requirements:

Solid experience as a Systems Analyst on Agile projects

Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage

Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns

A good team player with strong communication skills

Committed to delivery and keeping to deadlines

Ability to work under pressure

Competencies

Client Focus

Cultivates innovation

Collaborates

Drives results

Being Resilient

Critical & Systems Thinking

Attention to detail

Communication Skills

Decision Making

Initiating Action

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

Ability to work under pressure

Honesty, integrity and respect

+Ability to work independently

Desired Skills:

Business systems

Systems Analysis

UML

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

