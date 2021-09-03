UI Developer

User Interface Developer with minimum 5-7 years’ experience required to create interactive applications to enhance customer experience, on this Financial Service Provider’s website and platforms.

Minimum requirements:

Comm Informatics / B.Engineering / B.Sc degree essential

Minimum 5-7 years’ experience in creating and implementing UI development required

Experience in writing smoke tests inclusive of UI Administration required

Ability to setup underlying frameworks from scratch required

Proficiency in JavaScript frameworks (Angular, React, etc), required

Coding experience and ability to troubleshoot and analyse websites using JavaScript frameworks, HTML, CSS required

Experience in creating codes to personalised needs and requirements required

Proficiency with visual design programs required

Responsibilities:

Conduct testing and completed applications, websites and software to assess use experience

Create surveys for research through social media platforms and incorporate findings in the development

Build storyboards to conceptualise designs – convey project plans to clients and management

Enhance user experience – creating seamless navigation through various digital programs and interfaces

Use coding to develop the aesthetics implemented within a website, from layout menus, drop down options to colour and fonts

Combine interface design concepts with digital design

Develop overall concepts for improving user experience

Collaborate with back-end web developers and programmes to improve usability

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

