UI UX Designer at Sabenza IT

Sep 3, 2021

General Job Description
We’re looking for an excellent UX Designer who has a passion for crafting intuitive, consistent, and delightful user experiences, which you will be designing for our ecosystem. You should be a strong communicator, self-starter, and collaborative enthusiast. You should also have a knack for visual details as much as holistic systems thinking.

Minimum Requirements

  • A Bachelor’s degree with a focus on design would be highly desirable however we believe equivalent industry experience and a can-do attitude goes a long way.
  • 3 – 5 years UX design experience with apps and web.
  • Experience in application user interface design and interactive application design.
  • Experience designing wireframes and creating interactive prototypes with InVision app, Flinto or Principle.

Skills & Competencies

  • Ability to translate well-defined user problems into delightful user experiences.
  • User and mobile first evangelist.
  • User-centred design mentality.
  • Constantly looking to hone your design instinct through user feedback (hands-on user research, A/B testing…).
  • Ability to work within and extend a design system.
  • Design and iterate based off of qualitative and quantitative insights.
  • Superior knowledge of user experience principles, graphic design standards, design trends, and techniques for app and web products.
  • Ability to articulate and defend design decisions.
  • Constructive, collaborative and inspiring approach to teamwork.
  • Expert knowledge of design software, Adobe Creative Cloud and Sketch.
  • Excellent visual (sketches, wireframes, screen mock-ups, flow diagrams, etc.), verbal, written and presentation skills.

Job Activities

  • Take ownership of designing and developing UX designs across app & web portfolio.
  • Responsible for wireframing, designing and producing UX/UI designs.
  • Rapidly produce multiple concepts and prototypes; knowing when to apply pixel-perfect attention to detail, and when to make low-fi sketches and prototypes.
  • Produce interactive prototypes using InVision app, Flinto or Principle.
  • Refine and iterate designs based on outcomes of user testing to create the delightful user experiences.
  • Work with small multi-disciplinary teams. You’ll partner closely with engineering, product, and business folks to find elegant but practical solutions to design challenges.
  • Ensure products have a consistent look and feel across platforms with platform specific enhancements, ensuring platform specific best practices are adhered to.
  • Create and maintain design systems, guidelines for visual assets and style guides.
  • Ensure smooth handover to engineering using Zeplin or Sympli.

