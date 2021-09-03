UI UX Designer at Sabenza IT

General Job Description
We’re looking for an excellent UX Designer who has a passion for crafting intuitive, consistent, and delightful user experiences, which you will be designing for our ecosystem. You should be a strong communicator, self-starter, and collaborative enthusiast. You should also have a knack for visual details as much as holistic systems thinking.
Minimum Requirements
- A Bachelor’s degree with a focus on design would be highly desirable however we believe equivalent industry experience and a can-do attitude goes a long way.
- 3 – 5 years UX design experience with apps and web.
- Experience in application user interface design and interactive application design.
- Experience designing wireframes and creating interactive prototypes with InVision app, Flinto or Principle.
Skills & Competencies
- Ability to translate well-defined user problems into delightful user experiences.
- User and mobile first evangelist.
- User-centred design mentality.
- Constantly looking to hone your design instinct through user feedback (hands-on user research, A/B testing…).
- Ability to work within and extend a design system.
- Design and iterate based off of qualitative and quantitative insights.
- Superior knowledge of user experience principles, graphic design standards, design trends, and techniques for app and web products.
- Ability to articulate and defend design decisions.
- Constructive, collaborative and inspiring approach to teamwork.
- Expert knowledge of design software, Adobe Creative Cloud and Sketch.
- Excellent visual (sketches, wireframes, screen mock-ups, flow diagrams, etc.), verbal, written and presentation skills.
Job Activities
- Take ownership of designing and developing UX designs across app & web portfolio.
- Responsible for wireframing, designing and producing UX/UI designs.
- Rapidly produce multiple concepts and prototypes; knowing when to apply pixel-perfect attention to detail, and when to make low-fi sketches and prototypes.
- Produce interactive prototypes using InVision app, Flinto or Principle.
- Refine and iterate designs based on outcomes of user testing to create the delightful user experiences.
- Work with small multi-disciplinary teams. You’ll partner closely with engineering, product, and business folks to find elegant but practical solutions to design challenges.
- Ensure products have a consistent look and feel across platforms with platform specific enhancements, ensuring platform specific best practices are adhered to.
- Create and maintain design systems, guidelines for visual assets and style guides.
- Ensure smooth handover to engineering using Zeplin or Sympli.
