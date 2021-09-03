UI UX Designer at Sabenza IT

General Job Description

We’re looking for an excellent UX Designer who has a passion for crafting intuitive, consistent, and delightful user experiences, which you will be designing for our ecosystem. You should be a strong communicator, self-starter, and collaborative enthusiast. You should also have a knack for visual details as much as holistic systems thinking.

Minimum Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree with a focus on design would be highly desirable however we believe equivalent industry experience and a can-do attitude goes a long way.

3 – 5 years UX design experience with apps and web.

Experience in application user interface design and interactive application design.

Experience designing wireframes and creating interactive prototypes with InVision app, Flinto or Principle.

Skills & Competencies

Ability to translate well-defined user problems into delightful user experiences.

User and mobile first evangelist.

User-centred design mentality.

Constantly looking to hone your design instinct through user feedback (hands-on user research, A/B testing…).

Ability to work within and extend a design system.

Design and iterate based off of qualitative and quantitative insights.

Superior knowledge of user experience principles, graphic design standards, design trends, and techniques for app and web products.

Ability to articulate and defend design decisions.

Constructive, collaborative and inspiring approach to teamwork.

Expert knowledge of design software, Adobe Creative Cloud and Sketch.

Excellent visual (sketches, wireframes, screen mock-ups, flow diagrams, etc.), verbal, written and presentation skills.

Job Activities

Take ownership of designing and developing UX designs across app & web portfolio.

Responsible for wireframing, designing and producing UX/UI designs.

Rapidly produce multiple concepts and prototypes; knowing when to apply pixel-perfect attention to detail, and when to make low-fi sketches and prototypes.

Produce interactive prototypes using InVision app, Flinto or Principle.

Refine and iterate designs based on outcomes of user testing to create the delightful user experiences.

Work with small multi-disciplinary teams. You’ll partner closely with engineering, product, and business folks to find elegant but practical solutions to design challenges.

Ensure products have a consistent look and feel across platforms with platform specific enhancements, ensuring platform specific best practices are adhered to.

Create and maintain design systems, guidelines for visual assets and style guides.

Ensure smooth handover to engineering using Zeplin or Sympli.

Desired Skills:

UX Designer

User Interface Design

Interactive Application Design

Wireframes

Prototyping

InVision

Flinto

Principle

User-centered Design

Qualitative

Quantitative

Adobe Creative Cloud

Sketch

Zeplin

Sympli

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position