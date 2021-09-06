CE Automation Testers (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading provider of innovative tech for Data-Driven Operations seeks the technical expertise of CE Automation Testers with good functional knowledge of D365 CE Sales and Customer Service. You will also require working knowledge of DevOps and development experience with Selenium and C#. Any F&O knowledge will prove beneficial. Remote work on offer.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

CE

Automation

Testers

