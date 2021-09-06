Data Engineer

Sep 6, 2021

Are you a Data Engineer that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?

Our Client currently seeks a Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Pretoria

Experience: 5 – 8 Years

Skills Required:

  • Informatica: IDQ, AXON, IICS ,PowerCenter v9.6, v10.2, PowerExchange
  • Data modeling: Erwin (Dimensional and OLTP modeling)
  • Databases: Teradata Vantage (is additional advantage)
  • Scheduling Tools: Control-M, Autosys
  • Domain – Banking

Job description:

  • Strong experience in implementing data integration and pipelines using informatica stack.
  • Strong experience in implementing Data Quality and Governance using Informatica Products
  • Strong experience in desining and implementing data pipelines to ingest and process data.
  • Very good knowledge on building data warehouse using Teradata.
  • Very good data modeling skills
  • Good experience in implementing data migration

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • axon
  • ADQ
  • Control-m

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position