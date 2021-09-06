Database Administrator

The Expert service and skill set of a NoSQL Database Aministrator is required by my client to join their dynamic Team. (12 MONTH CONTRACT)
Purpose of Role:
This position involves providing database admininstration support of the
infrastructure for the data and databases for a new project. The person will work very closely with the software vendor in order to be able to support [URL Removed] technology stack includes Linux servers, Hadoop servers , Postgres, a propriety NoSQL database. The person will have to do daily operational support of these databases as well as engage with developers to gain an understanding of the solution in order to provide quality support.
Qualification:
- Industry Certification: AWS / Azure certification
- MongoDB or Cassandra or Hadoop certification ( Desirable)
Experience
- 5 years : Managing all aspects of at least one NoSQL database management systems from installation , configuration , backup management and security. For example
- MongodDB ,
-
Cassandra,
-
5 years : Experience in administering one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as
- MySQL or Postgres
- 3+ years : Experience working with services in Azure and / or AWS
- 5 years : Exposure to one or more Apache
- Software Foundation Big Data &
- Database projects such as Hadoop, Hbase
Hurry now and apply
Desired Skills:
- Database administration
- Mongo DB
- AZURE
- AWS
- Cassandra
- DataGuard
- NoSQL
- BIG DATA
- MySQL
- LINUX
- Java
- XML
- JSON
- REST
- Shell
- Perl and etc.