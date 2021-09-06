Database Administrator

The Expert service and skill set of a NoSQL Database Aministrator is required by my client to join their dynamic Team. (12 MONTH CONTRACT)

Purpose of Role:

This position involves providing database admininstration support of the

infrastructure for the data and databases for a new project. The person will work very closely with the software vendor in order to be able to support [URL Removed] technology stack includes Linux servers, Hadoop servers , Postgres, a propriety NoSQL database. The person will have to do daily operational support of these databases as well as engage with developers to gain an understanding of the solution in order to provide quality support.

Qualification:

Industry Certification: AWS / Azure certification

MongoDB or Cassandra or Hadoop certification ( Desirable)

Experience

5 years : Managing all aspects of at least one NoSQL database management systems from installation , configuration , backup management and security. For example

MongodDB ,

Cassandra,

5 years : Experience in administering one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as

MySQL or Postgres

3+ years : Experience working with services in Azure and / or AWS

5 years : Exposure to one or more Apache

Software Foundation Big Data &

Database projects such as Hadoop, Hbase

Desired Skills:

Database administration

Mongo DB

AZURE

AWS

Cassandra

DataGuard

NoSQL

BIG DATA

MySQL

LINUX

Java

XML

JSON

REST

Shell

Perl and etc.

