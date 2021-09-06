Developer at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bankapplications according to specifications.
Experience
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- As a developer, you will be writing containerized micro services usingNode.jscore and frontends usingweb components.
- Experience with other languages especiallyC#or any functional language would be advantageous.
- The solutions developed by the wider team range from purely on-prem, to hybrid and cloud (AWS) based systems.
- You will be exposed to Chatbots, AWS, NLP, Web development
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record