Developer at Capitec

Sep 6, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bankapplications according to specifications.

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • As a developer, you will be writing containerized micro services usingNode.jscore and frontends usingweb components.
  • Experience with other languages especiallyC#or any functional language would be advantageous.
  • The solutions developed by the wider team range from purely on-prem, to hybrid and cloud (AWS) based systems.
  • You will be exposed to Chatbots, AWS, NLP, Web development

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Learn more/Apply for this position