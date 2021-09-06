Developer at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bankapplications according to specifications.

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

As a developer, you will be writing containerized micro services using Node.js core and frontends using web components.

Experience with other languages especially C# or any functional language would be advantageous.

or any functional language would be advantageous. The solutions developed by the wider team range from purely on-prem, to hybrid and cloud (AWS) based systems.

You will be exposed to Chatbots, AWS, NLP, Web development

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Learn more/Apply for this position