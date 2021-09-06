Feature Analyst

Are you a Feature Analyst that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?

Our Client currently seeks a Feature Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Location: Johannesburg

Skills Required:

Have good knowledge in Core banking

Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of user needs and the potential technology solution required to deliver to these needs.

Identify user journeys which map out how a user will go through the system.

Work ahead of the team to get clarity on some (not all) requirements before the next iteration.

Create relevant user stories.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams comprised of product management, User Experience (UX), technology, support, testing and other subject matter experts to gather and analyse functional needs and user story requirements.

Groom user stories through business interviews, workshops or procedures and map user stories ensuring they come together as a cohesive whole.

Provide the Product Owner with key information for prioritisation and estimation.

Facilitate and participate in iteration meetings (product backlog grooming, planning meeting, daily stand up, review meeting and retrospective).

Obtain sign off during iteration review sessions.

Manage the stories (in JIRA), ensuring that all requirements are loaded as stories, ensuring the stories are assigned to epics.

Support showcasing stories to stakeholders.

Work very closely with user experience team to ensure that processes, wireframes and content are optimally intuitive to end-users.

Ensure that the activities needed to fulfil each item in the backlog are identified, outlined and prioritized before the next sprint.

Identify missing requirements.

Clarify the goals and business value of Minimum Marketable Features/Minimal Viable Products.

Clarify any ambiguity until it is understood by the team.

Review user stories with the Product Owner with a strategic point of view.

Capture and keep the business and data rules up-to-date.

Ensure that where stories are blocked, these stories are prioritised to other iterations and new stories identified to replace them in the current iteration.

Desired Skills:

Jira

UX

