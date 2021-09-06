Are you a Feature Analyst that wants to make better use of your skills within a growing corporation?
Our Client currently seeks a Feature Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Location: Johannesburg
Skills Required:
- Have good knowledge in Core banking
- Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of user needs and the potential technology solution required to deliver to these needs.
- Identify user journeys which map out how a user will go through the system.
- Work ahead of the team to get clarity on some (not all) requirements before the next iteration.
- Create relevant user stories.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams comprised of product management, User Experience (UX), technology, support, testing and other subject matter experts to gather and analyse functional needs and user story requirements.
- Groom user stories through business interviews, workshops or procedures and map user stories ensuring they come together as a cohesive whole.
- Provide the Product Owner with key information for prioritisation and estimation.
- Facilitate and participate in iteration meetings (product backlog grooming, planning meeting, daily stand up, review meeting and retrospective).
- Obtain sign off during iteration review sessions.
- Manage the stories (in JIRA), ensuring that all requirements are loaded as stories, ensuring the stories are assigned to epics.
- Support showcasing stories to stakeholders.
- Work very closely with user experience team to ensure that processes, wireframes and content are optimally intuitive to end-users.
- Ensure that the activities needed to fulfil each item in the backlog are identified, outlined and prioritized before the next sprint.
- Identify missing requirements.
- Clarify the goals and business value of Minimum Marketable Features/Minimal Viable Products.
- Clarify any ambiguity until it is understood by the team.
- Review user stories with the Product Owner with a strategic point of view.
- Capture and keep the business and data rules up-to-date.
- Ensure that where stories are blocked, these stories are prioritised to other iterations and new stories identified to replace them in the current iteration.
Lets get those applications out !
Desired Skills:
- Jira
- UX