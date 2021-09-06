Feature Analyst

Sep 6, 2021

Our Client currently seeks a Feature Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Location: Johannesburg

Skills Required:

  • Have good knowledge in Core banking
  • Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of user needs and the potential technology solution required to deliver to these needs.
  • Identify user journeys which map out how a user will go through the system.
  • Work ahead of the team to get clarity on some (not all) requirements before the next iteration.
  • Create relevant user stories.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams comprised of product management, User Experience (UX), technology, support, testing and other subject matter experts to gather and analyse functional needs and user story requirements.
  • Groom user stories through business interviews, workshops or procedures and map user stories ensuring they come together as a cohesive whole.
  • Provide the Product Owner with key information for prioritisation and estimation.
  • Facilitate and participate in iteration meetings (product backlog grooming, planning meeting, daily stand up, review meeting and retrospective).
  • Obtain sign off during iteration review sessions.
  • Manage the stories (in JIRA), ensuring that all requirements are loaded as stories, ensuring the stories are assigned to epics.
  • Support showcasing stories to stakeholders.
  • Work very closely with user experience team to ensure that processes, wireframes and content are optimally intuitive to end-users.
  • Ensure that the activities needed to fulfil each item in the backlog are identified, outlined and prioritized before the next sprint.
  • Identify missing requirements.
  • Clarify the goals and business value of Minimum Marketable Features/Minimal Viable Products.
  • Clarify any ambiguity until it is understood by the team.
  • Review user stories with the Product Owner with a strategic point of view.
  • Capture and keep the business and data rules up-to-date.
  • Ensure that where stories are blocked, these stories are prioritised to other iterations and new stories identified to replace them in the current iteration.

Desired Skills:

  • Jira
  • UX

