Firmware Engineer at IoT.nxt

In this opportunity, you will be exposed to new and cutting edge, interesting projects. Our current tech stack runs on ARM Cortex M4 or similar, with ARM MBED OS.

We have developed a cool architecture around this, so you will have to get into the nitty gritty of multithreading, all sorts of sensor integration gadgets that are almost guaranteed not to be available to the run-of-the mill company.

You will also work to prevent glitches in software and ensure everything runs smoothly updating technology and its hardware to work well with updates in the company’s back-end systems – which are also as a tech frontrunner globally.

Key Results Areas:

Design and develop firmware for products and services

Perform design and code reviews and recommend improvements

Perform testing to validate product architecture and design

Collaborate with other engineers on technical and design issues

Develop firmware algorithms to handle exceptional conditions and errors

Install and verify the firmware on embedded system

Desired Skills:

Engineering

Testing

Design

Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

IoT.nxt is a global Internet of Things company offering dynamic software and hardware IoT solutions. A small start-up founded in 2015, the company has increased its headcount by a staggering 30x in 6 years. In 2019, telecoms giant Vodacom acquired a 51% stake in [URL Removed] a move indicative of the reputation and value the IoT solutions platform has established.

In 2020, [URL Removed] partnered with Vodafone Business, further strengthening its position and reach in the global IoT market. A recognized Internet of Things innovator and recipient of numerous accolades from respected organizations like Microsoft and Gartner, [URL Removed] has made great progress in a very short time.

