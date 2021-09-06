IT Devops Engineer

A company that provides innovative technology and professional customer support is seeking a DevOps Engineer to join their software engineering team to deploy, update, maintain, troubleshoot and ensure a healthy state of the various applications within the company.

Duties Include, but not limited to:

Monitoring and pro-active maintenance of applications and servers

Designing and deployment of changes to existing and/or new applications

Assist with and provide input during project planning

Automation of repeat functions to reduce resource overheads and reduce human error

Building / enhancing and maintaining scripts used as part of applications or automation

Troubleshooting issues and working wit colleagues to identify and resolve problems

Documenting and updating the current landscape

Minimum Requirements

Personal Attributes:

Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances

Have the ability to work within a team, but also independently

Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments

Be willing and keen to share information

Have good communication skills

Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work

Show initiative

Have an ability to grasp “big picture requirements” and work with changing requirements

Have a strong sense of integrity

Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently

Be able to accept constructive criticism

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

online systems

Networking

Ubuntu Linux

BASH

Python

Nodejs

PHP

MySQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

innovative technology and professional customer support provider.

