IT Devops Engineer

A company that provides innovative technology and professional customer support is seeking a DevOps Engineer to join their software engineering team to deploy, update, maintain, troubleshoot and ensure a healthy state of the various applications within the company.
Duties Include, but not limited to:
- Monitoring and pro-active maintenance of applications and servers
- Designing and deployment of changes to existing and/or new applications
- Assist with and provide input during project planning
- Automation of repeat functions to reduce resource overheads and reduce human error
- Building / enhancing and maintaining scripts used as part of applications or automation
- Troubleshooting issues and working wit colleagues to identify and resolve problems
- Documenting and updating the current landscape
Minimum Requirements
Personal Attributes:
- Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances
- Have the ability to work within a team, but also independently
- Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments
- Be willing and keen to share information
- Have good communication skills
- Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work
- Show initiative
- Have an ability to grasp “big picture requirements” and work with changing requirements
- Have a strong sense of integrity
- Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently
- Be able to accept constructive criticism
Desired Skills:
- online systems
- Networking
- Ubuntu Linux
- BASH
- Python
- Nodejs
- PHP
- MySQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
innovative technology and professional customer support provider.