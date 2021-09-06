IT Devops Engineer

Sep 6, 2021

A company that provides innovative technology and professional customer support is seeking a DevOps Engineer to join their software engineering team to deploy, update, maintain, troubleshoot and ensure a healthy state of the various applications within the company.

Duties Include, but not limited to:

  • Monitoring and pro-active maintenance of applications and servers
  • Designing and deployment of changes to existing and/or new applications
  • Assist with and provide input during project planning
  • Automation of repeat functions to reduce resource overheads and reduce human error
  • Building / enhancing and maintaining scripts used as part of applications or automation
  • Troubleshooting issues and working wit colleagues to identify and resolve problems
  • Documenting and updating the current landscape

Minimum Requirements

Personal Attributes:

  • Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances
  • Have the ability to work within a team, but also independently
  • Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments
  • Be willing and keen to share information
  • Have good communication skills
  • Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work
  • Show initiative
  • Have an ability to grasp “big picture requirements” and work with changing requirements
  • Have a strong sense of integrity
  • Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently
  • Be able to accept constructive criticism

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • online systems
  • Networking
  • Ubuntu Linux
  • BASH
  • Python
  • Nodejs
  • PHP
  • MySQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

innovative technology and professional customer support provider.

Learn more/Apply for this position