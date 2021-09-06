ITOC Tech Lead at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:IF you are self-driven, have a passion for all thing Technology and you thrive under pressure, then your expertise as an ITOC Tech Lead is urgently sought by a Specialist in End-to-end IT Management and Consultative IT services. Your role will entail assisting the Technical Manager with daily ITOC operations, system administration tasks and maintaining the database of monitored objects while providing oversight of Juniors ensuring the system requirements are effectively implemented and followed. The ideal candidate requires Grade 12/Matric, Microsoft AZ 104, be ITIL 4 Certified, have at least 5 years experience in a 247 Operations Centre environment, strong Cisco & Office365, be able to create and maintain onboarding and offboarding processes and extensive experience with Monitoring and Event Management [URL Removed] the Technical Manager with the day-to-day workings of the ITOC operation. Assist with system administration tasks and maintain the database of monitored objects. Act as resilience for the Technical Manager. Provide support and assistance to the internal IT and DevOps team environment. Oversees the work of junior employees to ensure that system requirements have been properly implemented and procedures carefully followed. Assist with maintaining core infrastructure. (Backup, Compute, and Collaboration tools). Provide assistance to rollout any end-user compute-related projects for the organisation. Provide oversight to the system administration team which conducts system analysis, configuration management, and develops improvements for system software performance. Assist with managing the end-user compute strategy. Provide technical training and support across multiple technologies and tooling platforms. Ensure that the team performs incident triage, problem determination, and root cause analysis in accordance with Service Level Agreements. Monitor performance of operational processes including incident management, root cause analysis, change management, and continual service improvement in accordance with Service Level Agreements. Responsible for informing Management, partners and peers about performance and service availability. Primarily deal with partners, customers, vendors, engineers and the internal technical teams. Coordinate the duty shift schedule and effective capacity planning for the ITOC. Assist the Technical Manager with the hiring of, staffing, and maintenance of a diverse and effective workforce. Health Checks – Second Line Support offered to the ITOC.

Assist with improvements to Health Checks made on an ongoing basis. Monitoring of Outsource Clients – Continuously improve monitoring of client’s infrastructure, according to SLA.

Timeously respond to exceptions according to SLA.

First Line Support offered.

Relevant Engineer and Supervisor notified of out of line situations, via email, as soon as possible.

Engineer and OM is kept informed of progress. Administration – Administration maintained according to client SLA. (Third-party accounts).

Continuously update client and Engineer of changes made (via email) and updated SOP.

Daily/Weekly/Monthly QA reports completed.

Appropriately re-acted to discrepancies found in QA Report and Engineer informed via email. Reporting – Standard report generated on request.

ITOC reports generated on a monthly basis.

Custom reporting if requested. Testing – Testing of SOP documents and processes. ITOC – ITOC kept neat and tidy at all times, ITOC Policy updated and enforced.

All hardware kept in good working condition to ensure high levels of productivity in ITOC. Teamwork – Healthy relationships with relevant people maintained.

Regular check-in with Team Leaders.

Knowledge is shared and colleagues assisted where required.

Conflict handled appropriately with tact and without delay.

Feedback received in a constructive way to identify strengths and learning opportunities.

Fellow colleagues considered in all aspects. Timekeeping – Manager is informed of whereabouts at all times.

Start, finish and lunchtimes strictly adhered to.

Good timekeeping for all meetings and appointments.

Deadlines met or timeously communicated if not able to meet deadlines. Professionalism – The corporate identity of the company promoted at all times.

Adhere to the business dress code.

Neat, hygienic and presentable at all times.

Respectful and considerate in all dealings.

Customer service orientation in all dealings.

Initiative shown.

Goal-driven.

High standard of telephone and email etiquette. REQUIREMENTS: Grade 12.

Microsoft AZ 104.

ITIL 4 Certified.

Extensive experience in Monitoring and Event Management toolsets.

Minimum of 5 years experience in a 24 7 Operations Centre environment.

Experience in monitoring Cisco technologies.

Service Delivery Management experience.

Team supervision experience.

Experience managing internal IT infrastructure.

Creating and maintaining onboarding and offboarding processes.

Managing and administrating O365 products.

Managing and administrating end user desktops.

ATTRIBUTES:

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment.

Passion for technology.

Thorough and diligent worker.

Goal oriented and structured worker.

Good communication skills.

Customer orientation.

Strong team lead orientation.

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter).

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

