Java (Angular) Web Developer

Sep 6, 2021

A company that provides innovative technology and professional customer support is seeking a Java Spring Web (Angular) Developer to join their development team in enhancing, expanding and maintaining their in-house applications and integrations.

Duties Include, but not limited to:

  • Design, specification, coding, testing and documenting of the system with team members.
  • Leading part time contractors to build and merge system enhancements.
  • Providing support to production and customer support services.
  • Assisting colleagues in the investigation of software and system related problems on existing and new products or solutions.

Technical requirements:

Additional Skills

  • Experience with system analysis and design
  • Mobile App development
  • NoSQL databases (i.e. MongoDB / Casandra)
  • Continuous Integration
  • Docker containers
  • Automated testing

Personal Attributes

  • Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances.
  • Have the ability to work within a team, but also independently.
  • Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments.
  • Be willing and keen to share information.
  • Have good communication skills.
  • Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work.
  • Show initiative.
  • Have an ability to grasp ‘big picture requirements and work with changing environment.
  • Have a strong sense of integrity.
  • Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently.
  • Be able to accept constructive criticism

Desired Skills:

  • Management
  • Java Version 8
  • Java Spring Development
  • MVC
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Angular
  • JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Innovative technology and professional customer support provider.

