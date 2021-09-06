Java (Angular) Web Developer

A company that provides innovative technology and professional customer support is seeking a Java Spring Web (Angular) Developer to join their development team in enhancing, expanding and maintaining their in-house applications and integrations.

Duties Include, but not limited to:

Design, specification, coding, testing and documenting of the system with team members.

Leading part time contractors to build and merge system enhancements.

Providing support to production and customer support services.

Assisting colleagues in the investigation of software and system related problems on existing and new products or solutions.

Technical requirements:

Additional Skills

Experience with system analysis and design

Mobile App development

NoSQL databases (i.e. MongoDB / Casandra)

Continuous Integration

Docker containers

Automated testing

Personal Attributes

Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances.

Have the ability to work within a team, but also independently.

Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments.

Be willing and keen to share information.

Have good communication skills.

Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work.

Show initiative.

Have an ability to grasp ‘big picture requirements and work with changing environment.

Have a strong sense of integrity.

Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently.

Be able to accept constructive criticism

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Management

Java Version 8

Java Spring Development

MVC

HTML

CSS

Angular

JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Innovative technology and professional customer support provider.

Learn more/Apply for this position