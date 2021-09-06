Java (Angular) Web Developer

A company that provides innovative technology and professional customer support is seeking a Java Spring Web (Angular) Developer to join their development team in enhancing, expanding and maintaining their in-house applications and integrations.
Duties Include, but not limited to:
- Design, specification, coding, testing and documenting of the system with team members.
- Leading part time contractors to build and merge system enhancements.
- Providing support to production and customer support services.
- Assisting colleagues in the investigation of software and system related problems on existing and new products or solutions.
Technical requirements:
Additional Skills
- Experience with system analysis and design
- Mobile App development
- NoSQL databases (i.e. MongoDB / Casandra)
- Continuous Integration
- Docker containers
- Automated testing
Personal Attributes
- Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances.
- Have the ability to work within a team, but also independently.
- Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments.
- Be willing and keen to share information.
- Have good communication skills.
- Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work.
- Show initiative.
- Have an ability to grasp ‘big picture requirements and work with changing environment.
- Have a strong sense of integrity.
- Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently.
- Be able to accept constructive criticism
Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Java Version 8
- Java Spring Development
- MVC
- HTML
- CSS
- Angular
- JavaScript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Innovative technology and professional customer support provider.