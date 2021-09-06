Java Spring Web Developer

A company that provides innovative technology and professional customer support is seeking a Java Spring Web Developer to join their development team in enhancing, expanding and maintaining their in-house applications and integrations.

Duties Include, but not limited to:

Design, specification, coding, testing and documenting of the system with team members.

Leading part time contractors to build and merge system enhancements.

Providing support to production and customer support services.

Assisting colleagues in the investigation of software and system related problems on existing and new products or solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

Additional Skills:

Experience with system analysis and design

Mobile App development

NoSQL databases (i.e. MongoDB/ Casandra)

Continuous Integration

Docker containers

Automated testing

Personal Attributes:

Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances

Have the ability to work within a team, but also independently

Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments

Be willing and keen to share information

Have good communication skills

Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work

Show initiative

Have an ability to grasp “big picture requirements” and work with changing requirements

Have a strong sense of integrity

Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently

Be able to accept constructive criticism

My client offers a highly rewarding role with growth opportunities as well as exciting benefits – pension, group life cover, medical aid and more.

Desired Skills:

Java Version 8

Java Spring

MVC Web Development

HTML

CSS

Angular

JavaScript

MVC

Linux

Git

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Innovative technology and professional customer support provider.

