Java Spring Web Developer

Sep 6, 2021

A company that provides innovative technology and professional customer support is seeking a Java Spring Web Developer to join their development team in enhancing, expanding and maintaining their in-house applications and integrations.

Duties Include, but not limited to:

  • Design, specification, coding, testing and documenting of the system with team members.
  • Leading part time contractors to build and merge system enhancements.
  • Providing support to production and customer support services.
  • Assisting colleagues in the investigation of software and system related problems on existing and new products or solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

Additional Skills:

  • Experience with system analysis and design
  • Mobile App development
  • NoSQL databases (i.e. MongoDB/ Casandra)
  • Continuous Integration
  • Docker containers
  • Automated testing

Personal Attributes:

  • Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances
  • Have the ability to work within a team, but also independently
  • Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments
  • Be willing and keen to share information
  • Have good communication skills
  • Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work
  • Show initiative
  • Have an ability to grasp “big picture requirements” and work with changing requirements
  • Have a strong sense of integrity
  • Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently
  • Be able to accept constructive criticism

My client offers a highly rewarding role with growth opportunities as well as exciting benefits – pension, group life cover, medical aid and more.

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java Version 8
  • Java Spring
  • MVC Web Development
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Angular
  • JavaScript
  • MVC
  • Linux
  • Git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Innovative technology and professional customer support provider.

