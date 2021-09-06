A company that provides innovative technology and professional customer support is seeking a Java Spring Web Developer to join their development team in enhancing, expanding and maintaining their in-house applications and integrations.
Duties Include, but not limited to:
- Design, specification, coding, testing and documenting of the system with team members.
- Leading part time contractors to build and merge system enhancements.
- Providing support to production and customer support services.
- Assisting colleagues in the investigation of software and system related problems on existing and new products or solutions.
Minimum Requirements:
Additional Skills:
- Experience with system analysis and design
- Mobile App development
- NoSQL databases (i.e. MongoDB/ Casandra)
- Continuous Integration
- Docker containers
- Automated testing
Personal Attributes:
- Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances
- Have the ability to work within a team, but also independently
- Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments
- Be willing and keen to share information
- Have good communication skills
- Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work
- Show initiative
- Have an ability to grasp “big picture requirements” and work with changing requirements
- Have a strong sense of integrity
- Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently
- Be able to accept constructive criticism
My client offers a highly rewarding role with growth opportunities as well as exciting benefits – pension, group life cover, medical aid and more.
Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java Version 8
- Java Spring
- MVC Web Development
- HTML
- CSS
- Angular
- JavaScript
- MVC
- Linux
- Git
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Innovative technology and professional customer support provider.