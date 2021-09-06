Paratus adds fibre to its Botswana backbone

Paratus Botswana has invested over $6-million in independent fibre connectivity in Botswana as a seamless add-on to its existing infrastructure backbone.

At no extra cost to its customers, fibre connectivity will give businesses unmatched uptime via a quality connection, and particularly at a time when network capacity is under pressure due to remote working. The investment in fibre is also strategically important in further securing Botswana as a hub in the southern African region.

Together with various stakeholders, Paratus has spent the past two years planning the fibre infrastructure to connect the Botswana network in all the major business and industrial areas. Diversity is achieved via an independent single network that guarantees enough capacity on multiple routes, which in turn, ensures minimum latency and downtime.

As Paratus Botswana MD, Shawn Bruwer explains: “A quality connection is no longer a ‘nice to have’. We already have a 100% independent microwave network and international connection and now the fibre to bolster the increasing bandwidth and uptime requirements for businesses on our diverse and independent network. Our fibre roll-out, which is 98% complete, adds an attractive additional layer to our services enabling us to deliver unlimited bandwidth and uninterrupted services – no matter the environmental pressures we operate under.

“We believe the Botswana business community thinks big and deserves to be given unlimited potential through fast, reliable network connections and unmatched uptime. We recognise the forward thinking of the Government’s ‘Botswana Vision 2036’ and its aim to transform Botswana from an upper middle-income country to a high-income country by 2036. Paratus is also working hard to help unleash unlimited growth and upliftment in Botswana and to help the business community realise all that an improved, sustained, and healthy economy brings with it.”

connectivity will give businesses unmatched uptime via a quality connection, and particularly at a time when network capacity is under pressure due to remote working. In addition the investment in fiber in Botswana is strategically important in further securing Botswana as a hub in the southern African region.

Together with various stakeholders, Paratus has spent the past two years planning the fiber infrastructure to connect the Botswana network in all the major business and industrial areas. Diversity is achieved via an independent single network that guarantees enough capacity on multiple routes, which in turn, ensures minimum latency and downtime.

As Paratus Botswana MD, Shawn Bruwer explains: “A quality connection is no longer a ‘nice to have’. We already have a 100% independent microwave network and international connection and now the fiber to bolster the increasing bandwidth and uptime requirements for businesses on our diverse and independent network. Our fiber roll-out, which is 98% complete, adds an attractive additional layer to our services enabling us to deliver unlimited bandwidth and uninterrupted services – no matter the environmental pressures we operate under.

“We believe the Botswana business community thinks big and deserves to be given unlimited potential through fast, reliable network connections and unmatched uptime. We recognise the forward thinking of the Government’s ‘Botswana Vision 2036’ and its aim to transform Botswana from an upper middle-income country to a high-income country by 2036. Paratus is also working hard to help unleash unlimited growth and upliftment in Botswana and to help the business community realise all that an improved, sustained, and healthy economy brings with it.”