Senior Front End Developer

Purpose of the Position:

To design, create and modify graphical user interfaces on the Interfront Customs and Border Management Systems.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.

Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript

Implement the SARS ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for Front-End development

Minimum Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science and/or at least matric with two (2) to three (3) years’ experience as a senior Front-end developer in a software development team

Keen interest to continue to be a Senior Front-End developer and provide technical leadership in a software development team

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development

A strong knowledge of JavaScript, Angular/Typescript, REST framework, JSON and XML

Skills and Knowledge requirements

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow and provide leadership and collaborate on a common design model

Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT) and build tools (preferably Jenkins); Use of a UML tool for documentation

Knowledge and experience in the following technologies:

JavaScript, HTML5, CSS

REST framework and JSON

Maven

Experience in web architecture and frameworks

Experience with an application server (Tomcat, Websphere (Liberty, BASE, ND) – preferable)

SQL and experience with a relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable)

Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

Angular/Typescript, Bootstrap

Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven

JAXB, XML Schema

Integration experience (Web services and JMS)

Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, Activity – preferable

Personal Profile

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Strong attention to detail

Strong technical leadership

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Keen to learn

Finisher

Desired Skills:

angular

typescript

Bootstrap

webpack

NPM

Yarn

maven

JAXB

XML Schema

Tomcat

Websphere

PostgreSQL

Mysql

DB2

Javascript

HTML5

CSS

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position