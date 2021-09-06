Purpose of the Position:
To design, create and modify graphical user interfaces on the Interfront Customs and Border Management Systems.
Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
- Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript
- Implement the SARS ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for Front-End development
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science and/or at least matric with two (2) to three (3) years’ experience as a senior Front-end developer in a software development team
- Keen interest to continue to be a Senior Front-End developer and provide technical leadership in a software development team
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development
- A strong knowledge of JavaScript, Angular/Typescript, REST framework, JSON and XML
Skills and Knowledge requirements
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow and provide leadership and collaborate on a common design model
- Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT) and build tools (preferably Jenkins); Use of a UML tool for documentation
- Knowledge and experience in the following technologies:
- JavaScript, HTML5, CSS
- REST framework and JSON
- Maven
- Experience in web architecture and frameworks
- Experience with an application server (Tomcat, Websphere (Liberty, BASE, ND) – preferable)
- SQL and experience with a relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable)
- Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases
- Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
- Angular/Typescript, Bootstrap
- Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven
- JAXB, XML Schema
- Integration experience (Web services and JMS)
- Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, Activity – preferable
Personal Profile
- Self-starter, self-motivated, team player
- Strong attention to detail
- Strong technical leadership
- Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Keen to learn
- Finisher
Desired Skills:
- angular
- typescript
- Bootstrap
- webpack
- NPM
- Yarn
- maven
- JAXB
- XML Schema
- Tomcat
- Websphere
- PostgreSQL
- Mysql
- DB2
- Javascript
- HTML5
- CSS
- JSON
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric