Senior Front End Developer

Sep 6, 2021

Purpose of the Position:

To design, create and modify graphical user interfaces on the Interfront Customs and Border Management Systems.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.
  • Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript
  • Implement the SARS ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for Front-End development

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer Science and/or at least matric with two (2) to three (3) years’ experience as a senior Front-end developer in a software development team
  • Keen interest to continue to be a Senior Front-End developer and provide technical leadership in a software development team
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development
  • A strong knowledge of JavaScript, Angular/Typescript, REST framework, JSON and XML

Skills and Knowledge requirements

  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow and provide leadership and collaborate on a common design model
  • Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT) and build tools (preferably Jenkins); Use of a UML tool for documentation
  • Knowledge and experience in the following technologies:
  • JavaScript, HTML5, CSS
  • REST framework and JSON
  • Maven
  • Experience in web architecture and frameworks
  • Experience with an application server (Tomcat, Websphere (Liberty, BASE, ND) – preferable)
  • SQL and experience with a relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable)
  • Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases
  • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
  • Angular/Typescript, Bootstrap
  • Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven
  • JAXB, XML Schema
  • Integration experience (Web services and JMS)
  • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, Activity – preferable

Personal Profile

  • Self-starter, self-motivated, team player
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Strong technical leadership
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Keen to learn
  • Finisher

Desired Skills:

  • angular
  • typescript
  • Bootstrap
  • webpack
  • NPM
  • Yarn
  • maven
  • JAXB
  • XML Schema
  • Tomcat
  • Websphere
  • PostgreSQL
  • Mysql
  • DB2
  • Javascript
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • JSON

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position