Senior Network Engineer

My client is seeking a Senior Network Engineer to assist in running the daily operations in the Network Operations Centre. The team is responsible to support and maintain an efficient communications infrastructure for internal and national communication to customer sites and devices.

Duties include, but not limited to:

Allocating network resources and maintaining company LAN and WAN.

Installing, supporting and maintaining new server and communications hardware and software infrastructure.

Setting up Radius, DNS, VMware Hosts (ESXi), Secure Web Servers.

Setting up VPN’s.

Implement routine and preventative measures and maintaining and monitoring network security, including firewalls.

Maintain detailed schematics and documentation of all infrastructure and related systems.

Research new technology and components.

Assist with the formulation of new design/technological concepts for the business.

Design, simulate, test and implement design/technological concepts.

Identify cost-saving initiatives.

Assist pre-sales with special projects.

Test/qualify solutions against international standards.

Assisting internal colleagues in the investigation of networking and system-related problems and solutions.

Real-time investigation and fault-finding communication problems for external and internal clients.

Upskill junior members of the team.

Minimum Requirements:

Networking qualification required: Minimum CCNP.

Minimum 8 years’ experience in Core network functions and operations (BGP and OSPF protocols in an MPLS network).

Knowledge of network security and FortiGate firewall configuration, management and support.

Strong knowledge of Linux operating systems, VMware infrastructure, as well as routing.

Strong knowledge of open-source applications e.g. Open VPN, FRR, Free radius, open DNS.

Scripting knowledge e.g. Python an advantage.

Also, this person must:

Display leadership ability.

Remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude and work performance in a variety of circumstances.

Take responsibility for staying up to date with the latest trends and developments.

Be willing and keen to share information.

Have good communication skills.

Have a natural tendency to be self-driven and highly self-motivated with a sense of pride in their work.

Show initiative.

Have a strong sense of integrity, and is open, honest and ethical in everything they do.

Be able to learn and apply new development tools quickly and efficiently.

Be able to accept constructive criticism.

Be prepared to travel locally and on occasion internationally, sometimes at short notice.

