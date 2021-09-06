Senior Quantitative Analyst

South Africa Gauteng, South Africa

Role Purpose:

To plan, build, optimize and implement innovative quantitative (Measurable) analytical methodologies, procedures, products and advanced mathematical models that provide analytical support and interpret insights, using advanced analytics technologies, to address business opportunities and problems and implement business strategy.

Responsibilities:

Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Utilise, refine and enhance advanced statistical models and data analysis to inform decision making and address business needs

Develop and implement advanced statistical models and data analysis to optimize processes, inform strategic decisions and meet current and future business requirements, reduce risk and generate profits

Deliver value add outputs across the analytics value chain in delivery of business strategy

Implement localised Analytics strategy to address business needs

Utilise advanced analytics technologies, program own statistical model and apply advanced data modelling methodologies that inform future fit strategic decisions and test current assumptions

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG

Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness and report on variances.

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Qualifications and experience:

Minimum Qualifications:

B Degree Maths, Stats, Engineering, Computer Science, Econometrics, Physics or Actuarial Science

Preferred Qualification/s:

Honours Degree

Minimum Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience in a data environment, of which 1 – 2 years ideally at a at junior (entry level) management level

Additional Requirements:

In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.

All appointments will be made in line with the Bank’s Employment Equity plan.

About The Employer:

The Bank actively supports the recruitment and advancement of individuals with disabilities. We recommend that candidates be encouraged to declare their disability and consult the Bank should they require reasonable accommodation.

