Senior System Analyst

Role Purpose:

To interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.

Responsibilities:

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to validate business requirements.

Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the necessary audiences e.g., testers, developers, business analysts, infrastructure, production support, systems analyst (other areas of the business), etc.

Define and document each function that the system is required to perform and the functional boundary of the system by defining and analysing the required interactions between the system and its environment in terms of interface and integration constraints to ensure that business needs/requirements are satisfied by the system requirements.

Comply, understand, and align to all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements.

Analyse the integrity of the system requirements, perform -impact assessment on each requirement, document and maintain the set of system requirements together with the associated rationale, effort, decisions, dependencies, and assumptions.

Manage traceability between the system requirements and derived artifacts including system models to the relevant detail.

Ensure adequate unit tests are performed for all configuration and development tasks and ensure results are successful.

Ensure testing yields an acceptable level of performance for the changes being delivered and the application is not adversely affected.

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate.

Participate and contribute to a development culture where information regarding successes, issues, trends, and ideas are actively shared.

Desired Skills:

6 + years’ experience in system analysis

UML,

SQL,

Webservices (SOAP/Rest)

Understanding and knowledge of XML

UX experience

Understanding of coding and development

In-depth understanding of Use Cases and Test Cases

Stakeholder engagement

Extensive experience translating business requirements

About The Employer:

Our client is in the banking sectore.

