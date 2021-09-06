Software Developer C#.NET

My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!
They are currently looking for an intermediate developer to join their dynamic team. All of their business systems are developed in-house.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of relevant experience (using SCRUM as methodology).
- A good grasp of C#, T-SQL, HTML5, JavaScript, Single Page Applications (SPAs), NHibernate, Entity framework, Web Services, Message Queues, CSS, XML/JSON, GIT, SSIS, ETL and Hangfire.
- A fundamental understanding of Azure/AWS.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- A relevant IT degree or diploma.
Your responsibilities will include (but won’t be limited to):
- Participating in all SCRUM ceremonies.
- Developing new features/processes within the relevant feature squad.
- Performing code reviews.
- Ensuring that automated unit/integration tests are developed and executed as part of the CI/CD process.
- System support.
- Closely collaborating with our test analysts, to verify and resolve defects.
- Participating in roll-outs and go-live activities.
