Solutions Architect

Sep 6, 2021

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented Solutions Architect to join their growing team

Qualification and Experience:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
  • 5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications or At least 6 months participation in our Graduate Development Programme
  • Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications
  • Experience working on complex software projects

Job Requirements:

  • Java Application Development and Design
  • Frameworks – Springboot / Junit
  • Programming languages – Java / J2EE
  • Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training
  • Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration/ Agile Testing)
  • Extensive experience with REST API’s design
  • OpenAPI standard 3.x
  • Extensive experience with database technologies
  • PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2
  • Extensive experience with build tools and servers: Maven, Apache, Tomcat / Jboss, Jenkins, IBM Websphere
  • Experience with Kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
  • Experience with container orchestration: Docker, Docker swarm
  • Experience with Cloud Technologies and design: Deployment and Hosting of Web Services in Cloud (Kubernetes)
  • Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit, MQ, Redis
  • Experience with application monitoring tools: e.g. App Dynamincs

Lets get those applications out!

