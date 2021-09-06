Solutions Architect

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented Solutions Architect to join their growing team

Qualification and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications or At least 6 months participation in our Graduate Development Programme

Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications

Experience working on complex software projects

Job Requirements:

Java Application Development and Design

Frameworks – Springboot / Junit

Programming languages – Java / J2EE

Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training

Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration/ Agile Testing)

Extensive experience with REST API’s design

OpenAPI standard 3.x

Extensive experience with database technologies

PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2

Extensive experience with build tools and servers: Maven, Apache, Tomcat / Jboss, Jenkins, IBM Websphere

Experience with Kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring

Experience with container orchestration: Docker, Docker swarm

Experience with Cloud Technologies and design: Deployment and Hosting of Web Services in Cloud (Kubernetes)

Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit, MQ, Redis

Experience with application monitoring tools: e.g. App Dynamincs

