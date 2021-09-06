Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented Solutions Architect to join their growing team
Qualification and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- 5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications or At least 6 months participation in our Graduate Development Programme
- Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications
- Experience working on complex software projects
Job Requirements:
- Java Application Development and Design
- Frameworks – Springboot / Junit
- Programming languages – Java / J2EE
- Scrum Master or Agile Methodology Training
- Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration/ Agile Testing)
- Extensive experience with REST API’s design
- OpenAPI standard 3.x
- Extensive experience with database technologies
- PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2
- Extensive experience with build tools and servers: Maven, Apache, Tomcat / Jboss, Jenkins, IBM Websphere
- Experience with Kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
- Experience with container orchestration: Docker, Docker swarm
- Experience with Cloud Technologies and design: Deployment and Hosting of Web Services in Cloud (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit, MQ, Redis
- Experience with application monitoring tools: e.g. App Dynamincs
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- java
- docker
- kubernetes
- maven
- websphere
- jenkins
- DB2
- Junit
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree