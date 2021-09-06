The expert skills and experience of a SAP Retail Technical Project Manager are needed to join an amazing dynamic team that is part of a Retail Giant for a 12 month contract
Qualifications:
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
Essential:
- 5-8 years Project Management in relevant area
Skills Required:
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
-
Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
-
Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
- Change management.
Location:
- Brackenfell, Cape Town
Job Objective:
- Project initiation – Project charter
- Project planning – Project management plan including:
- Project schedule
- Project budget
- Project quality plan
- Risk management plan
- Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
- Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
- Project status reports
- Project steering committee presentation
- Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Should these requirements speak to you!!
Hurry Now and Apply!!!
Desired Skills:
- Prince2 Practitioner
- PRINCE2
- PMBOK
- Technical Project
- SAP
- Retail
- Managing Project Budgets