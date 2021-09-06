Technical Project Manager

The expert skills and experience of a SAP Retail Technical Project Manager are needed to join an amazing dynamic team that is part of a Retail Giant for a 12 month contract

Qualifications:

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Essential:

5-8 years Project Management in relevant area

Skills Required:

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Change management.

Location:

Brackenfell, Cape Town

Job Objective:

Project initiation – Project charter

Project planning – Project management plan including:

Project schedule

Project budget

Project quality plan

Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

Project status reports

Project steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

