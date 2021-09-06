Technical Project Manager

Sep 6, 2021

The expert skills and experience of a SAP Retail Technical Project Manager are needed to join an amazing dynamic team that is part of a Retail Giant for a 12 month contract

Qualifications:

  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
  • Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Essential:

  • 5-8 years Project Management in relevant area

Skills Required:

  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

  • Change management.

Location:

  • Brackenfell, Cape Town

Job Objective:

  • Project initiation – Project charter
  • Project planning – Project management plan including:
  • Project schedule
  • Project budget
  • Project quality plan
  • Risk management plan
  • Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
  • Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
  • Project status reports
  • Project steering committee presentation
  • Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Desired Skills:

  • Prince2 Practitioner
  • PRINCE2
  • PMBOK
  • Technical Project
  • SAP
  • Retail
  • Managing Project Budgets

