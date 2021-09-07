ITA launches high-speed fibre link between Angola and DRC

Internet Technologies Angola (ITA), part of the Paratus Group, has launched its high-speed fibre-optic link connecting Angola to DRC across Noqui (Angola) and Matadi (DRC).

The 600-kilometre connection between Luanda and Noqui, with a capacity of up to 200 gigabits per second, will also provide internet services to municipalities along the route, including Nzeto, Tomboco and Mbanza Congo in the province of Zaire.

Following substantial investment by ITA and Paratus Group, this link between Angola and DRC signals the first of many to be launched in the SADC region by the group. The fibre from Noqui will benefit DRC by providing internet services in Kinshasa, which has around 17-million. With more inter-SADC fiber connections planned in 2022, this roll-out is part of the ITA/Paratus strategy to interconnect Angola with the region, through fibre, and to realise the group’s strategic vision for establishing Angola as a traffic hub within the SADC.

“For businesses in the SADC region, fibre-optic connectivity is essential,” says ITA MD Francisco Pinto Leite. “Fibre delivers high speed and reduced latency through a quality connection to the business community. The other key benefit is affordability because, for a comparable satellite connection delivering high bandwidth and speeds, fibre is actually around 70% cheaper.”

The benefits to the Angolan economy of high-speed inter-continental fibre links are implicit when considering how an Angolan hub within the SADC will serve to unlock huge commercial potential in the region.

As Rolf Mendelsohn, chief technology officer of Paratus Group and ITA CEO, explains: “Our investment in Angola and within the SADC region is helping to open real business opportunities. Our strategy – in delivering Africa’s quality network – is being realised through our investment in infrastructure.

“The launch of this fiber link – with more links between Angola and neighbouring countries to follow – demonstrates how we are thinking big and enabling our corporate, multinational and international customers to also think big now that they may have faster, more reliable and more affordable connections.”