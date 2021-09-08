Liquid, Unitas partner in Africa

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with global managed network provider, Unitas Global to better meet the demands of rapid digital transformation across the continent.

Through the Unitas Nexus software platform, Liquid will be able to design, price, provision and manage end-to-end connectivity solutions across a cloud-first transport-independent infrastructure.

“We believe that everyone has the right to be connected,” says David Eurin, Liquid Intelligent Technologies international wholesale CEO (Liquid Sea). “The partnership of Liquid Sea with Unitas Global creates an unrivalled, world-class network of interconnected data centres across Africa, and the increased capability brings invaluable benefits to our customers in Africa and any companies doing business on the continent.”

Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global, comments: “On-demand, ubiquitous reach from any edge to any cloud everywhere is our mission. This partnership brings Unitas Reach to Africa, connecting Africa data centres and businesses to cloud everywhere.

“We are excited to add Liquid Technologies into Unitas Nexus, our Expedia-like platform for telecom, pointing demand from multi-national enterprises to design, price and order connectivity solutions that leverage Liquid’s unique services.”