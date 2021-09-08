Strong PC growth continues in Q2

The recovery of the global PC market gained momentum in the first half of 2021, mainly driven by the growth in gaming notebooks and surging Chromebook sales.

According to data presented by StockApps.com, the total number of PCs shipped during the first half of the year hit 141,5-million globally, a 10% increase year-over-year.

The global PC sales took off in the first three months of 2021 thanks to robust demand across different categories and a low base in the same period a year ago caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a record-breaking first quarter of 2021, the global demand for PCs, including notebooks, Chromebooks, and desktop PCs, remained very strong in the next three months, both in the enterprise market and the consumer space.

The Gartner survey showed that, compared to the first six months of 2020, the global PC shipments in H1 2021 jumped by 13,1-million units.

As the market leader, Lenovo witnessed the biggest sales increase among all PC vendors. Statistics show that the Chinese tech giant shipped 34,7-million PCs worldwide between January and June, showing a massive 73% increase year-over-year.

Moreover, the company reported five straight quarters of year-over-year growth. One of the main drivers of Lenovo’s consistent growth is its in-house manufacturing operation, which enables the Chinese tech giant to control better component shortages, unlike its competitors, who mostly rely on outsourcing.

Although far behind Lenovo in terms of shipped units, Apple witnessed the second-largest PC sales growth in the six months of 2021. The Gartner data showed that Apple shipped more than 11,6-million PCs worldwide between January and July, a 31% increase year-over-year.

ASUS grew faster than the market in the second quarter of the year, owing to the improved availability of consumer PCs. This segment of the PC market was less impacted by shortages than the enterprise market, as vendors can be more flexible in the system design of consumer models, enabling workarounds for certain supply constraints.

The surge in demand for consumer PCs drove the total sales of the Taiwanese computer hardware and electronics company to 8 million shipped units in the first half of the year, a 26% jump YoY and the third-largest increase among all PC vendors. Acer followed with 8.3 million shipped PCs and a 21% YoY growth.

As the third-largest PC vendor globally, Dell reported three consecutive quarters of YoY growth. Statistics show the US tech corporation shipped close to 24-million PCs worldwide in the first six months of the year, 13,6% more compared to a year-ago period. The Gartner data revealed this was primarily due to impressive desk-based PC sales, which surged by 40% YoY in the second quarter of 2021.

Statistics show the world’s second-largest PC vendor, HP, witnessed the smallest sales growth in the first half of the year. Between January and June, the tech company shipped 29,2-million units, or 7,5% more compared to the first half of 2020.

HP’s PC sales were strongly impacted by shipment drops in North America and EMEA countries and supply constraints on enterprise notebook PCs, which caused its global shipments to fall by 11,3% to 14,3-million units in the second quarter of the year.