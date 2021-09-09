Pop-up festival for Comic Con Cape Town

On 2 October 2021, in partnership with Film Cape Town and hosted by the City of Cape Town, Comic Con Cape Town will be bringing a new and reimagined pop-up format to the pop culture scene.

Hosted in various venues around the Mother City, Comic Con Cape Town will, for one day only, present art, illustrations, anime, games and cosplay around the city.

After the delay of the festival earlier this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Comic Con Cape Town aims to provide an engaging and exciting programme to fans, both digitally and physically. Comprising of more than 12 different pop-ups in and around the city-bowl, Comic Con Cape Town will offer each fandom the opportunity to own their own piece of the city.

“We’ve had to think differently about how to entertain and engage with our comic con fans, so we decided to rather host small activities for one day only to give fans a taste of what Comic Con is all about,” says Carla Massmann, Comic Con Cape Town show director. “We’re connecting fandoms and creating spaces and activities for fellow fans to meet. Some of these activities will also be streamed out live to the fans who could not get a spot at an activity or prefer to enjoy it from the comfort of their own home.”

Due to the capacity within each venue being limited to 50 people, Comic Con Cape Town has planned to engage with fans throughout the day and across all locations. Whether fans have reserved their slots to participate physically, or are logging on to watch from home, everyone will be in on the action of the Cosplay Regional Masters, the Cosplay Casuals and Cosplay Kids categories.

Cosplayers from around the province will be taking over the streets of Cape Town, bringing the city to life in their handmade, borrowed or bought costumes, competing to take the title and prize for Best Dressed at each activity.