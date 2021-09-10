Mobile Tester

We are looking for Mobile Testers to join our Cape Town based (or remote) team. If you have experience doing mobile testing and have strong API Testing experience using SOAP UI and/ or Postman, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
ISTQB Certificate ideally
Location: Cape Town (we will consider someone who can work remotely)
Level: Intermediate
Initial 6 month contract
- Mobile Testing experience
- Manual Testing
- API Testing experience using SOAP UI and/ or Postman
- REST API experience
- Retail experience is a bonus