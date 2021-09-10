Mobile Tester

We are looking for Mobile Testers to join our Cape Town based (or remote) team. If you have experience doing mobile testing and have strong API Testing experience using SOAP UI and/ or Postman, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

ISTQB Certificate ideally

Location: Cape Town (we will consider someone who can work remotely)

Level: Intermediate

Initial 6 month contract

Mobile Testing experience

Manual Testing

API Testing experience using SOAP UI and/ or Postman

REST API experience

Retail experience is a bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position