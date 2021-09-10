Mustek reports higher revenue, earnings

Mustek has reported revenue of R8,04-billion for the financial year ended 30 June 2021, 25,6% higher than the previous year.

Gross profit percentage increased to 14,8% (2020: 14.2%), while the operating profit of R472,46-million was up 135,1% (2020: R200,96-million).

Basic earnings per share of 424.54 cents were up 242,2% (2020: 124.05 cents), with headline earnings per share of 441.81 cents up 247,5% (2020: 127.13 cents) and dividend per share 90 cents up at 246,2% (2020: 26 cents).

The group reported a net asset value per share of 2 046.07 cents, up 28% (2020: 1 598.08 cents).