SD-WAN market on growth trajectory

The worldwide SD-WAN market grew 39% over the first half of compared to the prior year, according to a new report from Dell’Oro Group.

Cisco was the revenue share leader for the first half of 2021, and Fortinet climbed into the number two position. VMware, Versa, and HPE Aruba rounded out the top five.

“Demand for SD-WAN solutions was robust in the first half of the year, sustaining the momentum we saw at the backend of last year,” says Shin Umeda, vice-president at Dell’Oro Group. “The SD-WAN market continues to expand globally, and while all regions posted solid double-digit growth, uptake in Europe and Asia was especially strong.”

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2021 SD-WAN Report include:

* The top six SD-WAN vendors garnered more than 70% market share for the first half of 2021.

* Vendors are increasingly leveraging security functionality to differentiate their SD-WAN solutions in this highly competitive market.

* The market for hardware-based Access Routers declined at a mid-single-digit rate during the first half of 2021, highlighting the market shift to software-based SD-WAN solutions.