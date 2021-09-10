Server market sees global decline

The worldwide server market revenue declined 2,5% year over year to $23,6-billion during the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker.

Worldwide server shipments surpassed 3,2-million during the quarter, an increase of just 0,1% over the previous year.

Volume server revenue was up 5,6% to nearly $20-billion. Midrange server revenue declined 30% to $2,4-billion, and high-end servers declined by 32,7% to $1,3-billion.

“Broadly speaking, server market performance was muted in the second quarter as the market shifted slightly towards single socket server configurations,” says Paul Maguranis, senior research analyst: infrastructure platforms and technologies at IDC.

“While servers purchased directly from ODMs declined year over year, some past backlog recovery within the hyperscale datacenter community contributed to a large jump in this segment when compared to the first quarter of this year.”

HPE/H3C ended the quarter in a statistical tie* with Dell Technologies for the top position in the worldwide server market. The revenue shares for the two companies were 15,7% and 15,6% respectively.

Inspur/Inspur Power Systems ranked third with 9,4% revenue share. Lenovo was in fourth place while IBM came in at fifth, with 7% share and 5% share respectively.

The ODM Direct group of vendors accounted for 26,7% of total server revenue and declined 8,8% year over year to $6,3-billion while accounting for 32,2% of all units shipped during the quarter.

On a geographic basis, Asia/Pacific (excluding China and Japan) revenue was up 8,6% year over year. Server revenue in China grew 3,4% over the previous year, while Japan declined 21,2% year over year. Latin America revenue grew 4,6%, North America revenue declined 5,7%, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenue declined 2,3% year over year.

Revenue generated from x86 servers decreased 2,2% in 2Q21 to $21,4-billion. Non-x86 server revenue declined 4,5% year over year to around $2,3-billion.