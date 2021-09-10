Workers prefer hybrid working to more money

Asked whether they’d prefer autonomy over where they worked or 10% higher pay, 72% of office workers said they’d rather have the option to continue working remotely than extra cash.

This is one of the findings from IWG research, which demonstrated how the pandemic has had a significant effect on employees’ priorities.

In another survey, 85% of adults who worked from home during periods of lockdown were keen to split their time between working remotely and at the company HQ, post-pandemic.

Mark Dixon, founder and CEO of IWG, points to the pivotal role of technology in enabling the shift.

“The real catalyst is the digital revolution, which started in the 1970s with the launch of the first personal computers. Now, technology puts into workers’ hands all the tools they need to do their job.”

It’s no coincidence that younger workers and digital natives are particularly comfortable with hybrid working. IWG’s research showed that 84% of 18-24-year-olds would prefer flexible working practices over adding 10% to their salary, indicating the high value they place on having ownership of their work schedules and commuting habits.

Of the workers IWG surveyed, two-thirds of those aged 25-34 would not consider applying for a job if hybrid working wasn’t possible. Meanwhile, 83% of workers would now be more likely to apply for a position if it offered a flexible way of working.

While 84% of 18-24-year-olds felt that collaboration was easier in an office environment, 82% believed that having the opportunity to spend time with colleagues face-to-face would help them develop the core skills they’ll need for career advancement.

Meanwhile, 90% agreed that working from an office was helpful for maintaining work-life boundaries, with leaving the building a clear stopping point at the end of the day.