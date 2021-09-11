We have an exciting Mid-Level developer opportunity for an ISP and Application Service Provider (ASP) that provides cost-effective but advanced software development to enable its clients to establish their business on the World Wide Web.
Simply put, we specialise in creating turnkey cloud-based business applications including insurance and funeral management software, which are enterprise resource management systems.
We are looking for a driven developer that can follow client briefs accurately and show initiative.
Responsibilities:
- Ability to follow client briefs accurately
- Assist in specifying requirements for new software modules and changes and fixes to existing modules
- Develop new software to meet requirements as specified
- Develop changes to existing software as required
- Diagnose and resolve system related issues as required
- Complete assigned tasks timeously and accurately
- Assist with the setup of testing environments and assist with trouble shooting
- Beta test systems
- Suggest improvements to existing Software Development methods and processes as you deem necessary
- Communicate with head of development with regards to information required to perform your tasks as well as notifications of completed tasks or progress on current work
Essential requirements:
- Computer Science Degree or Diploma
- 2 – 5 years’ experience
- Html
- Javascript
- CSS
- C#
- SQL
- .net mvc
- .net webapi
- Adobe XD
- Material Design
Advantageous experience
- Xamarin
- PHP
- Mysql
- WordPress
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma