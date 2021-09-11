Mid Level Developer

We have an exciting Mid-Level developer opportunity for an ISP and Application Service Provider (ASP) that provides cost-effective but advanced software development to enable its clients to establish their business on the World Wide Web.

Simply put, we specialise in creating turnkey cloud-based business applications including insurance and funeral management software, which are enterprise resource management systems.

We are looking for a driven developer that can follow client briefs accurately and show initiative.

Responsibilities:

Ability to follow client briefs accurately

Assist in specifying requirements for new software modules and changes and fixes to existing modules

Develop new software to meet requirements as specified

Develop changes to existing software as required

Diagnose and resolve system related issues as required

Complete assigned tasks timeously and accurately

Assist with the setup of testing environments and assist with trouble shooting

Beta test systems

Suggest improvements to existing Software Development methods and processes as you deem necessary

Communicate with head of development with regards to information required to perform your tasks as well as notifications of completed tasks or progress on current work

Essential requirements:

Computer Science Degree or Diploma

2 – 5 years’ experience

Html

Javascript

CSS

C#

SQL

.net mvc

.net webapi

Adobe XD

Material Design

Advantageous experience

Xamarin

PHP

Mysql

WordPress

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

