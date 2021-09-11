Mid Level Developer

Sep 11, 2021

We have an exciting Mid-Level developer opportunity for an ISP and Application Service Provider (ASP) that provides cost-effective but advanced software development to enable its clients to establish their business on the World Wide Web.

Simply put, we specialise in creating turnkey cloud-based business applications including insurance and funeral management software, which are enterprise resource management systems.

We are looking for a driven developer that can follow client briefs accurately and show initiative.

Responsibilities:

  • Ability to follow client briefs accurately
  • Assist in specifying requirements for new software modules and changes and fixes to existing modules
  • Develop new software to meet requirements as specified
  • Develop changes to existing software as required
  • Diagnose and resolve system related issues as required
  • Complete assigned tasks timeously and accurately
  • Assist with the setup of testing environments and assist with trouble shooting
  • Beta test systems
  • Suggest improvements to existing Software Development methods and processes as you deem necessary
  • Communicate with head of development with regards to information required to perform your tasks as well as notifications of completed tasks or progress on current work

Essential requirements:

  • Computer Science Degree or Diploma
  • 2 – 5 years’ experience
  • Html
  • Javascript
  • CSS
  • C#
  • SQL
  • .net mvc
  • .net webapi
  • Adobe XD
  • Material Design

Advantageous experience

  • Xamarin
  • PHP
  • Mysql
  • WordPress

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

