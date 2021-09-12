BI Developer

Purpose of the job:

The ideal candidate should be highly skilled in all aspects of data analytics, including mining, ETL, and visualization. Additionally, the incumbent should be committed to transforming data into readable, insightful reports for continued innovation and growth.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing and building end-to-end BI solutions, that will extract data from multiple systems, transforming and loading into the data warehouse

Evaluate and introduce new tools, design and improve existing ETL framework, data validation framework

Define and implement data acquisition and integration logic, selecting appropriate combination of methods and tools within defined technology stack to ensure optimal scalability and performance of the solution

Develop and maintain databases by acquiring data from primary and secondary sources, and build scripts that will make our data evaluation process more flexible or scalable across data sets

Ability to connect to data sources and perform data transformations, modeling and visualizing using Microsoft Power BI and configuring dashboards by using the Power BI service

Identify trends and opportunities for growth through analysis of complex data sets

Proactively analyze data to answer key questions from stakeholders or out of self-initiated curiosity with an eye for what drives business performance, investigating and communicating areas for improvement in efficiency and productivity

Evaluate organizational methods and provide source-to-target mappings and information-model specification documents for data sets

Work directly with management and users to gather requirements, provide status updates, and build relationships

Work closely with scrum master / project managers to understand and maintain focus on their analytical needs, including identifying critical metrics and KPIs, and deliver actionable insights to relevant decision-makers

Create and maintain rich interactive visualizations through data interpretation and analysis integrating various reporting components from multiple data sources

Create best-practice reports based on data mining, analysis, and visualization

Education

Bachelors degree in Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, or Statistics

Certifications in SQL queries or SAP would be an added advantage

Experience

Minimum 5 years experience as a BI Developer

Proven analytic skills, including mining, evaluation, analysis, and visualization

Technical report writing experience in relevant areas, including queries, reports, and presentations with experience using SSRS, PowerBI, automation of jobs

Strong SQL and Excel skills with the ability to learn other analytic tools

Prior experience with database and model design and segmentation techniques

Strong development experience in tools like SQL, SSIS and SSAS

Proven success in a collaborative, team-oriented environment

