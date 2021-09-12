Data Analyst / Data Scientist

Roll out an enterprise wide data governance framework, with a focus on improvement of data quality and the protection of sensitive data through modifications to company policies and standards, principles, governance metrics, processes, related tools and data architecture

Working with the wider business to validate master data requirements and ensuring future state master data designs are correctly aligned with the needs of the business

Conduct training and communication training materials for business, finance and other stakeholders in the process

Data Maintenance

Maintain and safeguard documentation on procedures and standards.

Create and maintain Master Data records in accordance with client process standards, data standards, policies and objectives. This includes enriching the Master Data with data from sources in- and outside the organisation.

Act as the contact point for the business for Master Data questions/requests.

Data Operations

Solve data issues within the OpCo Business systems

Conduct an impact analysis for Master Data changes executed on OpCo IT systems.

Conduct a yearly Data Quality Assessment for the OpCo.

Actively champions data management projects and initiatives.

Work with the data governance council to enforce data policies to ensure that data quality management is maintained in all business processes and solution designs

Data Validation

Validate Master Data from a business perspective. Check for the completeness & accuracy of the Master Data request and for duplicate Master Data records.

Accountable for submitting reports to the Data council on data health and golden record status

Master Data Quality Monitoring

Implement and maintain the Data Standards and processes within the OpCo.

Implement Data Quality and Data Governance metrics within the OpCo.

Review metrics and monitor the Master Data quality and raise concerns about Master Data quality, data governance and related issues as necessary to the MDM lead.

Ensure Master Data supports the business processes and -requirements.

Provide input to improvement proposals for business processes and related applications (SAP, CRM) to enhance the Master Data quality.

Proactively maintains the evidence regarding the Master Data Quality checks according the RACM guidelines

Engage in master data quality control, metrics, monitoring and change management.

Project Support and Request Management

Ensure that Master Data requests are handled according to the Service Level Agreement (SLA), using the workflow tooling (Mendix, ServiceNOW) or DevOPS.

Participate in discovery and requirement sessions related to master data. Identify any data impacts.

Respond to queries from the local OpCo business functions via e-mail/telephone.

Respond to queries from Global data and other Opcos in alignment with Data Governance processes.

Identify issues and use the agreed escalation route in a timely manner if an issue should arise.

Provide proactive, quality service in alignment with service management standards and service levels.