Data Analyst / Data Scientist

data analyst
PURPOSE OF THE JOB
Maintain the local Master Data records by ensuring a qualitative and consistent data management, in line with the Global Data strategy, policies and objectives, in order to support and improve business and D&T processes. Ensure that the data is understood, used and shared effectively, meeting quality and integrity standards. He/she operates cross domain, overseeing dependencies.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
|Master Data & Data Governance Strategy and Planning
Roll out an enterprise wide data governance framework, with a focus on improvement of data quality and the protection of sensitive data through modifications to company policies and standards, principles, governance metrics, processes, related tools and data architecture
Working with the wider business to validate master data requirements and ensuring future state master data designs are correctly aligned with the needs of the business
Conduct training and communication training materials for business, finance and other stakeholders in the process
Data Maintenance
Maintain and safeguard documentation on procedures and standards.
Create and maintain Master Data records in accordance with client process standards, data standards, policies and objectives. This includes enriching the Master Data with data from sources in- and outside the organisation.
Act as the contact point for the business for Master Data questions/requests.
Data Operations
Solve data issues within the OpCo Business systems
Conduct an impact analysis for Master Data changes executed on OpCo IT systems.
Conduct a yearly Data Quality Assessment for the OpCo.
Actively champions data management projects and initiatives.
Work with the data governance council to enforce data policies to ensure that data quality management is maintained in all business processes and solution designs
Data Validation
Validate Master Data from a business perspective. Check for the completeness & accuracy of the Master Data request and for duplicate Master Data records.
Accountable for submitting reports to the Data council on data health and golden record status
Master Data Quality Monitoring
Implement and maintain the Data Standards and processes within the OpCo.
Implement Data Quality and Data Governance metrics within the OpCo.
Review metrics and monitor the Master Data quality and raise concerns about Master Data quality, data governance and related issues as necessary to the MDM lead.
Ensure Master Data supports the business processes and -requirements.
Provide input to improvement proposals for business processes and related applications (SAP, CRM) to enhance the Master Data quality.
Proactively maintains the evidence regarding the Master Data Quality checks according the RACM guidelines
Engage in master data quality control, metrics, monitoring and change management.
Project Support and Request Management
Ensure that Master Data requests are handled according to the Service Level Agreement (SLA), using the workflow tooling (Mendix, ServiceNOW) or DevOPS.
Participate in discovery and requirement sessions related to master data. Identify any data impacts.
Respond to queries from the local OpCo business functions via e-mail/telephone.
Respond to queries from Global data and other Opcos in alignment with Data Governance processes.
Identify issues and use the agreed escalation route in a timely manner if an issue should arise.
Provide proactive, quality service in alignment with service management standards and service levels.
QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum:
- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, MIS, or Information Management
- OR any SAP Accreditation
EXPERIENCE
- Minimum 3-5 years experience in similar role
- Knowledge of key business processes
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Knowledge of industry leading data quality and data protection management practices
- Knowledge of data governance practices, business and technology issues related to management of enterprise information assets and approaches related to data protection
- Knowledge of data related government regulatory requirements (where applicable) and emerging trends and issues
- Knowledge of Agile Project Management Framework