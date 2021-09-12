Full Stack Developer

Full Stack .Net Developer

iOCO: Digital

At iOCO we value:

high levels of responsibility and ownership;

ability to execute and deliver;

strong customer focus;

integrity and teamwork and;

initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

are driven to produce the best;

take responsibility for work given;

strive to understand the functional requirements;

develop, maintain and support enhancements for various projects;

identify and improve aspects of existing projects;

Stay up to date with new technologies.

Minimum Qualifications:

Grade 12

BSC / BCom degree in IT or an IT related Field.

Skills required:

Solid understanding of scrum and agile practices

Strong analytical and creative problem solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

A solid understanding of OOP principles

SOLID design principles

Design patterns experience

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Solid understanding of C# technology

Experience using ORMs such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD)

Solid Front-end development experience (6 years +)

Solid experience with programming using (6 years +) C#.NET Angular 6, 7 and 8 HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript



Responsibilities:

Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

