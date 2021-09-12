Full Stack Developer

Sep 12, 2021

Full Stack .Net Developer

iOCO: Digital

At iOCO we value:

  • high levels of responsibility and ownership;
  • ability to execute and deliver;
  • strong customer focus;
  • integrity and teamwork and;
  • initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

  • are driven to produce the best;
  • take responsibility for work given;
  • strive to understand the functional requirements;
  • develop, maintain and support enhancements for various projects;
  • identify and improve aspects of existing projects;
  • Stay up to date with new technologies.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • BSC / BCom degree in IT or an IT related Field.

Skills required:

  • Solid understanding of scrum and agile practices
  • Strong analytical and creative problem solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
  • Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
  • A solid understanding of OOP principles
  • SOLID design principles
  • Design patterns experience
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
  • Solid understanding of C# technology
  • Experience using ORMs such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
  • Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD)
  • Solid Front-end development experience (6 years +)
  • Solid experience with programming using (6 years +)
    • C#.NET
    • Angular 6, 7 and 8
    • HTML5,
    • CSS3,
    • JavaScript

Responsibilities:

  • Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
  • Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
  • Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
  • Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

