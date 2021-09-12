Full Stack Developer

Full Stack .Net Developer
iOCO: Digital
At iOCO we value:
- high levels of responsibility and ownership;
- ability to execute and deliver;
- strong customer focus;
- integrity and teamwork and;
- initiative
We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.
We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:
- are driven to produce the best;
- take responsibility for work given;
- strive to understand the functional requirements;
- develop, maintain and support enhancements for various projects;
- identify and improve aspects of existing projects;
- Stay up to date with new technologies.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- BSC / BCom degree in IT or an IT related Field.
Skills required:
- Solid understanding of scrum and agile practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Design patterns experience
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Solid understanding of C# technology
- Experience using ORMs such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
- Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD)
- Solid Front-end development experience (6 years +)
- Solid experience with programming using (6 years +)
- C#.NET
- Angular 6, 7 and 8
- HTML5,
- CSS3,
- JavaScript
Responsibilities:
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
- Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
- Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
- Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction