Senior Business Analyst
Candidate Requirements
- Relevant tertiary qualification/Informatics degree.
- Business analysis experience in custom software development (5+ years)
- Business analysis experience in mobile app development (3+ years)
- Experience in Agile Projects (3+ years)
- Honours degree / Business Analyst diploma (Beneficial).
- Experience in Financial services Industry (Beneficial).
- Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication
- Show problem solving and strong communication skills
- Show strong presentations skills / Power Point presentations
- Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions and products and/or services.
- Ability to Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on the application.
- Ability to challenge stakeholders in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.
- With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)
- Experience with Management tools like Azure Devops/TFS and Jira
Responsibilities:
- Demonstrate up-to-date expertise in Information Systems and apply this to the development, execution and improvement of action plans by providing advice and guidance to others in the application of information and best practices
- Support and align efforts to meet customer and business needs
- Manage customer relationships and expectations by developing a communication process to keep others up-to-date on project results
- Stay current with customer needs and strategies; utilizing formal and informal written communication methods (for example, emails, newsletters, PowerPoint presentations, executive updates, task lists, updates) to communicate updates and findings; and facilitating project meetings and presentations to all types of diverse audiences (for example, senior management, Customers, technical staff)
- Lead or participate in multiple projects by completing and updating project documentation; managing project scope; adjusting schedules when necessary; determining daily priorities; ensuring efficient and on-time delivery of project tasks and milestones; following proper escalation paths; and managing customer and supplier relationships
- Provide leadership to team members and peers by collaborating with others; articulating ideas and viewpoints to senior management, peers and others; identifying and initiating projects; managing resources; driving the resolution of issues; and holding self and team accountable for results
- Identify, create and facilitate process design changes by conducting business and systems process analysis and design at a complex level; focusing on quality improvement and data management; ensuring data is reliable and valid; developing process improvements or re-engineering and recommending elimination; integrating new systems and processes with existing ones; and partnering with internal and external customers to ensure systems provided meet the long-term business strategies
- Provide and support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders; identifying business needs; determining and carrying out necessary processes and practices; monitoring progress and results; recognizing and capitalizing on improvement opportunities; and adapting to competing demands, organizational changes and new responsibilities
- Provide project level analysis producing required project analysis documentation (business requirements, User Stories, Acceptance criteria, Process models UML diagrams)
- Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to testers during QA process
- Identify improvement opportunities (proactive and reactive)
- Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements
- Assess business process and system inefficiencies
- Identify ways to increase adoption and customer satisfaction
- Demonstrated fluency in business processes and process differentiation
- Ability to analyze and synthesize business requirements, including recognizing patterns and conceptualizing processes
- Understand and negotiate needs and expectations of multiple stakeholders
- Serve as a liaison between the client and the internal Development team to assist or gather business requirements needed for system modifications, enhancement and implementations
- Create and maintain issue logs, meeting minutes, meeting schedules, project summaries and updates.
- Meet with project team regularly to review project deliverables and deadlines
- Support system conversions, upgrades, enhancements
- Manage User Acceptance Testing