Datatec expects higher revenue

Datatec has published a trading update for the six months ended 31 August 2021, alerting shareholders that revenue will be significantly higher that the six months one year ago.

The group states that it achieved a strong operational performance during H1 FY22 as it continued to benefit from remote working, increased cloud usage and secured networking trends.

As a result, group revenue is expected to be approximately $2,255-billion (H1 FY21: $1,963-billion), representing a year over year increase of 15%.

All divisions performed well.

The group states that revenues would have been higher if not for the global semiconductor shortage which has created extended lead times on certain product hardware deliveries in H1 FY22. As a result, closing backlog (sales orders waiting to be fulfilled) grew significantly in both the Logicalis and Westcon International divisions.