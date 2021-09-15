Multi-purpose ViewSonic IFP 50 Series debuts

ViewSonic is a world-leading visual solution provider and specialises in visual display hardware – including liquid-crystal displays, projectors, and interactive whiteboards – as well as digital whiteboarding software.

ViewSonic has partnered up with Google Education and Microsoft Education and offering their IFP50 Series in South Africa successfully.

In this article, we will explore IFPD, its usage and advantages.

What is IFPD?

An Interactive Flat-Panel Display (IFPD) is a large-format touchscreen display ideal for meeting rooms and collaborative spaces. It is a replacement for clunky or outdated projector technology with a higher-quality display, enhanced connectivity, and built-in software solutions.

Applications and Pros

These solutions are perfect for business opportunities, educational pursuits, and even at home leisure. With an interactive flat-panel display, you will receive great screen resolution, built-in software, and so much more.

Interactive Flat Panel Displays allow you to run your meetings and presentations with the freedom and convenience your team needs to do their best work. Here at ViewSonic, we call them “ViewBoards”.

My ViewBoard

MyViewBoard Whiteboard for Windows is perfectly designed for the physical classroom. When using video conference software, it is a powerful distance and hybrid teaching platform. It allows an unlimited number of participants and support Windows and Androids.

“We have been delivering ViewSonic Interactive Flat Panel (IFP) display solutions to South Africa education and corporate landscape since 2019 , ViewSonic thanks to all our partners and distributor Kolok (a division of Bidvest company) for supporting and wishing South Africa all the best,” said by Pradeep Thamman, Country Head South Africa , ViewSonic International Corporation.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.”

To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.