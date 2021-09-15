New fix for Apple zero-day vulnerability

A new zero-day vulnerability affecting iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch has been discovered.

Users are urged to immediately update their devices with a new patch released by Apple.

Apple states that iOS 14.8 for iPhones and iPads, as well as new updates for Apple Watch and macOS, will fix at least one vulnerability that it said “may have been actively exploited”.

The vulnerability was discovered by Citizen Lab, following a discovery it first made in August about a zero-day vulnerability linked to NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware used to hack iPhones.

The group has now found that the ForcedEntry exploit employed in those attacks works on all Apple devices.

Apple has developed and deployed a fix in iOS 14.8 to protect its users.