Hlengiwe Mkhize dies

Hlengiwe Mkhize, the deputy minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, has died.

Mkhize served as deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services between 2014 and 2017, after being elected to the national assembly in 2009.

She served a brief stint as home affairs minister before being moved to the Department of Higher Education and Training until being removed form cabinet in February 2018.

She was later appointed to her position in the Presidency.