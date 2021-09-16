PC growth spurt in MEA set to end soon

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) personal computer (PCD) market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations and tablets, is expected to see shipments decline of 7,2% year on year for the second half of 2021.

This is according to IDC’s latest Quarterly PCD Tracker, which shows that a total of 11,1-million units will be shipped across the region in H2 2021.

“The decline is expected to stem entirely from the consumer segment,” says Fouad Charakla, IDC’s senior research manager for client devices in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. “With many schools across the region beginning to resume face-to-face learning, demand for personal computing devices from the consumer segment is expected to slow down, particularly as many students have already purchased such devices since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“On the other hand, many organisations across the region are continuing with remote working practices or implementing hybrid working models. As a result, demand for personal computing devices from the commercial segment is expected to continue growing.

“Looking at the overall picture, each of the region’s key markets – including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE – will experience a year-on-year decline in PCD shipments for H2 2021. The notable exception will be South Africa, which will see a recovery from the slowdown it experienced during H22020.”