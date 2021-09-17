Elon Musk tops list of most-discussed entrepreneur

Certain entrepreneurs are so innovative and forward-thinking, their ideas and creations have a monumental and lasting impact on the world.

Interested in business personalities, MoneyTransfers.com analysed the latest data from online analytics tool Buzzsumo to establish which entrepreneurs in the world have been the most publicised online in the past year (September 2020 – August 2021).

MoneyTransfers.com found that Elon Musk is in number one spot, as there were an estimated 340 957 online articles written about the Tesla and Space X maverick from September 2020 to August 2021 – the equivalent of 28 413 online articles per month!

Jeff Bezos is in second position, approximately 142 862 online articles were published about the founder of the e-commerce giant Amazon between September 2020 to August 2021.

In third place is Bill Gates, an estimated 84 262 online articles were written about the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation from September 2020 to August 2021.

Warren Buffett (45 168), Mark Zuckerberg (39 047) and Richard Branson (37,144) are among the other renowned entrepreneurs that had over 35 000 online articles centred around them between September 2020 to August 2021, respectively ranking fourth, fifth and sixth.

At the other end in 10th position is the supremely intelligent Sundar Pichai, the current CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc had 10,838 online articles dedicated to him from September 2020 to August 2021.